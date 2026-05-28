Jesse Minter raves over Trey Hendrickson's fit with Ravens: 'Very, very, very pleased'

The Ravens certainly lacked a defensive closer in 2025, too often relying on safety Kyle Hamilton to pull off incredible feats to bail out the unit in key moments. Hamilton is back in 2026, but he's no longer alone thanks to Hendrickson's decision to leave Cincinnati for the AFC North-rival Ravens.

Instead of worrying about game-planning for Hendrickson, Minter is eager to deploy the veteran against every opponent.

"He's an extremely well-defined technical rusher. So, he uses his hands really, really well," Minter explained of Hendrickson. "He can bend really well. He's really good at seeing the snap count and being able to do that. He knows how to attack different tackles based on how they set, things like that.

"But man, [it's] just how he plays. He brings it every play. I think he's done a great job learning some different techniques that maybe he hasn't done before and playing the run and doing things like that. So, I am just very excited, and very, very, very pleased with Trey up to this point, and I am excited to have him on our side."

Baltimore's inability to finish in 2025 cost John Harbaugh his job and the Ravens a playoff spot. They'll accept nothing less in 2026, even with Minter's rookie coach status being considered. The time is now to win, a reality underscored by additions like Hendrickson, who brings 85.5 career sacks with him to Charm City.