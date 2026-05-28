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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Jets rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq underwent 'minor procedure' for hernia injury

Published: May 28, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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New York Giants
New York Giants

CONTRACT NEWS

  • LT Andrew Thomas agreed to a restructured contract with New York, creating $6.46 million in cap space in 2026, ESPN reported Thursday. Thomas converted his base salary into a signing bonus to complete the restructure. Thomas, 27, has four years remaining on his current deal.
New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • TE Kenyon Sadiq underwent a “minor procedure” for a hernia injury but is expected to be ready for training camp, head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Thursday.
  • K Cade York is dealing with a groin injury and won't practice this week, per Glenn.


SIGNINGS

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