NFL news roundup: Patriots OL Mike Onwenu signs revised deal; Giants fear WR Gunner Olszewski tore Achilles

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SIGNINGS
- OLB Arvell Reese (Round 1, No. 5 overall)
INJURIES
- WR Gunner Olszewski is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles during Friday's organized team activities and will undergo further testing to confirm the injury, per ESPN. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after practice that it was a non-contact injury. Olszewski is the third Giants player to have suffered a torn Achilles in spring workouts, along with defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and cornerback Thaddeus Dixon.
CONTRACT NEWS
- RG Mike Onwenu, who had no guaranteed money remaining on his current contract, signed a revised deal for the 2026 season, earning him $10 million in guarantees/bonuses, per ESPN. Onwenu's salary cap charge is reduced by $7.5 million as he enters the final year of his deal, per ESPN.
COACHING NEWS
- ST assistant coach Derius Swinton II and the team have parted ways due to violation of club policy, ESPN reported.
SIGNINGS
- RB Jadarian Price (Round 1, No. 32 overall)