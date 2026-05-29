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NFL news roundup: Patriots OL Mike Onwenu signs revised deal; Giants fear WR Gunner Olszewski tore Achilles

Published: May 29, 2026 at 02:07 PM Updated: May 29, 2026 at 05:24 PM
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New York Giants
New York Giants

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • WR Gunner Olszewski is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles during Friday's organized team activities and will undergo further testing to confirm the injury, per ESPN. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after practice that it was a non-contact injury. Olszewski is the third Giants player to have suffered a torn Achilles in spring workouts, along with defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and cornerback Thaddeus Dixon.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

CONTRACT NEWS

  • RG Mike Onwenu, who had no guaranteed money remaining on his current contract, signed a revised deal for the 2026 season, earning him $10 million in guarantees/bonuses, per ESPN. Onwenu's salary cap charge is reduced by $7.5 million as he enters the final year of his deal, per ESPN.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

COACHING NEWS

  • ST assistant coach Derius Swinton II and the team have parted ways due to violation of club policy, ESPN reported.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

SIGNINGS

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