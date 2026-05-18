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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Eagles sign second-round pick Eli Stowers to rookie contract

Published: May 18, 2026 at 02:06 PM Updated: May 18, 2026 at 05:50 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

OTHER NEWS


INJURIES

  • TE Tip Reiman, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, is expected to be ready for training camp, head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

  • DT Anterio Thompson (Round 6, No. 208 overall) signed his rookie contract, per the league wire.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

TRAINING CAMP NEWS

  • The Vikings will host the Ravens for two days of joint training camp practices (Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 20) ahead of their Week 2 preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. ET.
  • The Ravens will host the Commanders for a joint training camp practice (Wednesday, Aug. 26) ahead of their final preseason game on Friday, Aug. 28. at 7 p.m. ET.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • DT Tershawn Wharton reported discomfort in his neck a week and a half ago and underwent surgery, per Canales.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


COACHING NEWS

  • Jim Caldwell is no longer with the club after serving the past two seasons as a senior coaching advisor, head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday.


TRAINING CAMP NEWS

  • The Panthers will have joint practices with Jaguars and Texans, Canales said.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

OTHER NEWS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

  • RB Anderson Castle


ROSTER CUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

RETIREMENTS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

TRAINING CAMP NEWS

  • The Vikings will host the Ravens for two days of joint training camp practices (Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 20) ahead of their Week 2 preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. ET.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

TRAINING CAMP NEWS

  • The Ravens will host the Commanders for a joint training camp practice (Wednesday, Aug. 26) ahead of their final preseason game on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. ET

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