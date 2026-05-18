NFL news roundup: Eagles sign second-round pick Eli Stowers to rookie contract

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OTHER NEWS
- QB Jacoby Brissett, who is seeking an extension, was not present at Arizona's first day of organized team activities, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brissett has skipped all of the Cardinals' offseason program thus far, which remains voluntary. Arizona is scheduled to hold mandatory minicamp from June 8-10.
INJURIES
- TE Tip Reiman, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, is expected to be ready for training camp, head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- DT Anterio Thompson (Round 6, No. 208 overall) signed his rookie contract, per the league wire.
TRAINING CAMP NEWS
- The Vikings will host the Ravens for two days of joint training camp practices (Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 20) ahead of their Week 2 preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. ET.
- The Ravens will host the Commanders for a joint training camp practice (Wednesday, Aug. 26) ahead of their final preseason game on Friday, Aug. 28. at 7 p.m. ET.
INJURIES
- DT Tershawn Wharton reported discomfort in his neck a week and a half ago and underwent surgery, per Canales.
SIGNINGS
- RB Miles Davis
- DT Tywone Malone
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
- TE Bryce Pierre
COACHING NEWS
- Jim Caldwell is no longer with the club after serving the past two seasons as a senior coaching advisor, head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday.
TRAINING CAMP NEWS
- The Panthers will have joint practices with Jaguars and Texans, Canales said.
OTHER NEWS
- WR KC Concepcion will wear No. 1 for the Browns. Concepcion was originally assigned No. 17.
SIGNINGS
- RB Anderson Castle
ROSTER CUTS
RETIREMENTS
- WR Alex Bullock placed on reserve/retired list
TRAINING CAMP NEWS
- The Vikings will host the Ravens for two days of joint training camp practices (Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 20) ahead of their Week 2 preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. ET.
SIGNINGS
- TE Eli Stowers (Round 2, No. 54 overall)
SIGNINGS
- QB Aaron Rodgers officially signed his one-year contract, the team announced.
- RB/WR Eli Heidenreich (Round 7, No. 230 overall) signed his rookie contract, the team announced.
- WR Germie Bernard (Round 2, No. 47 overall) signed his rookie contract, the team announced.
- DB Tamon Lynum, an undrafted free agent, signed with Pittsburgh.
TRAINING CAMP NEWS
- The Ravens will host the Commanders for a joint training camp practice (Wednesday, Aug. 26) ahead of their final preseason game on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. ET