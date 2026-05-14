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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Giants rookie CB Thaddeus Dixon tears Achilles, placed on IR

Published: May 14, 2026 at 02:51 PM Updated: May 14, 2026 at 04:41 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

SIGNINGS

  • LB Stephen Dix Jr.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Bears will face the Lions on Nov. 26 (Week 12) in Detroit's annual Thanksgiving Day game.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • Detroit will host the rival Bears in its annual Thanksgiving Day home game on Nov. 26 (Week 12).
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

ROSTER CUTS

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

  • WR Terrill Davis


ROSTER CUTS

New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

  • WR Malik Nabers underwent a "cleanup" procedure on his injured knee and the Giants remain hopeful he will be ready for Week 1, per ESPN.
  • CB Thaddeus Dixon, an undrafted free agent, tore his Achilles during workouts on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, and has been placed on injured reserve.


SIGNINGS

New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

  • WR Tim Patrick signing with the Jets was officially announced.


ROSTER CUTS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

SIGNINGS

  • WR Rashad Rochelle
  • WR Trayvon Rudolph


ROSTER CUTS

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