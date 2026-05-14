NFL news roundup: Giants rookie CB Thaddeus Dixon tears Achilles, placed on IR

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SIGNINGS
- LB Stephen Dix Jr.
SIGNINGS
- CB Avieon Terrell (Round 2, No. 48 overall)
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Bears will face the Lions on Nov. 26 (Week 12) in Detroit's annual Thanksgiving Day game.
SIGNINGS
- S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Round 2, No. 58 overall)
SCHEDULE NEWS
- Detroit will host the rival Bears in its annual Thanksgiving Day home game on Nov. 26 (Week 12).
SIGNINGS
- DB Brandon Cisse (Round 2, No. 52 overall)
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Luke Lachey
INJURIES
- LB Xavier Thomas placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- TE Marlin Klein (Round 2, No. 59 overall)
ROSTER CUTS
- OT Jack Wilson
SIGNINGS
- DT Benito Jones
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- WR Mante Morrow
ROSTER CUTS
- LS Peter Bowden
SIGNINGS
- DT James Ester claimed off waivers, from Green Bay
SIGNINGS
- WR Terrill Davis
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR Malik Nabers underwent a "cleanup" procedure on his injured knee and the Giants remain hopeful he will be ready for Week 1, per ESPN.
- CB Thaddeus Dixon, an undrafted free agent, tore his Achilles during workouts on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, and has been placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
SIGNINGS
- WR Tim Patrick signing with the Jets was officially announced.
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- WR Rashad Rochelle
- WR Trayvon Rudolph
ROSTER CUTS