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NFL news roundup: Titans QB Cam Ward's right shoulder 'perfectly healthy' entering OTAs

Published: May 21, 2026 at 12:01 PM Updated: May 21, 2026 at 02:39 PM
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Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

RETIREMENTS

  • WR Collin Johnson announced his retirement on Thursday after playing fives seasons in the NFL and will be enrolling at MIT Sloan this fall to pursue his MBA. Johnson, a fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in 2020, spent the 2025 season on the Raiders' practice squad.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS


ROSTERS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

  • WR Malik Nabers (knee) is in the "slog" of his rehab and the goal is for him to get on the field during training camp and ready for Week 1, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. However, Harbaugh pointed out that Nabers' recovery is not a "simple" one.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

OTHER NEWS

  • DB Cooper DeJean will play safety in base personnel this season, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. Dejean played outside corner in base last season.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

TRAINING CAMP NEWS

  • Pittsburgh announced its training camp practices will begin on July 29 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

INJURIES

  • QB Cam Ward's right shoulder is "perfectly healthy" entering the Titans' voluntary offseason program, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Thursday. "He's slinging the ball, he's got some good velocity on it and, just like everyone else, learning the system," Saleh said. Ward injured his right shoulder in Week 18 of last season, but the ailment didn't require offseason surgery.


PRESEASON NEWS

  • Robert Saleh said he expects Titans starters to play in all three preseason games, but the head coach added that plan is subject to change.

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