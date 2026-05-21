NFL news roundup: Titans QB Cam Ward's right shoulder 'perfectly healthy' entering OTAs

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SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- LB Jack Campbell has signed a contract extension through the 2030 season, the team announced.
RETIREMENTS
- WR Collin Johnson announced his retirement on Thursday after playing fives seasons in the NFL and will be enrolling at MIT Sloan this fall to pursue his MBA. Johnson, a fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in 2020, spent the 2025 season on the Raiders' practice squad.
SIGNINGS
ROSTERS
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- WR Malik Nabers (knee) is in the "slog" of his rehab and the goal is for him to get on the field during training camp and ready for Week 1, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. However, Harbaugh pointed out that Nabers' recovery is not a "simple" one.
OTHER NEWS
- DB Cooper DeJean will play safety in base personnel this season, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. Dejean played outside corner in base last season.
TRAINING CAMP NEWS
- Pittsburgh announced its training camp practices will begin on July 29 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
SIGNINGS
- LB Josiah Trotter (Round 2, No. 46 overall)
INJURIES
- QB Cam Ward's right shoulder is "perfectly healthy" entering the Titans' voluntary offseason program, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Thursday. "He's slinging the ball, he's got some good velocity on it and, just like everyone else, learning the system," Saleh said. Ward injured his right shoulder in Week 18 of last season, but the ailment didn't require offseason surgery.
PRESEASON NEWS
- Robert Saleh said he expects Titans starters to play in all three preseason games, but the head coach added that plan is subject to change.