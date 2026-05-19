NFL news roundup: Ravens RB Derrick Henry avoids injury after colliding with teammate at OTAs

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INJURIES
- RB Derrick Henry is doing fine after colliding with a teammate during Tuesday's practice, which prompted a few players to take a knee while he was down. “Just banged knees," Henry told reporters. "I was fine. I probably laid there too long.”
OTHER NEWS
- QB Lamar Jackson is not present for the start of this week's voluntary OTAs, but communicated with team that he’ll miss a few days and is expected back soon, head coach Jesse Minter told reporters. Jackson, who attended voluntary minicamp last month, is “one of our leaders in the offseason," Minter added.
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen is "good to go" for voluntary OTAs this week after successfully undergoing offseason surgery on his right foot, head coach Joe Brady told reporters Tuesday.
SIGNINGS
- WR Aaron Anderson
- DE Markees Watts
- LB Reid Carrico
ROSTER CUTS
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- Green Bay announced a number of personnel promotions, including Milt Hendrickson as vice president of player personnel.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Rashee Rice has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail after testing positive for marijuana, which violates probation for his role in a crash that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway two years ago. The timing could force Rice to miss organized team activities and mandatory minicamp this spring.
TRAINING CAMP NEWS
- Miami will hold joint practices with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders this preseason, coach Jeff Hafley said Tuesday. The Dolphins play at Washington in Week 1 of the preseason and host the Giants the following week.
INJURIES
- RB Cam Skattebo (ankle) isn't yet ready for any on-field work, but said Monday that he'll be "ready to go" for Week 1 versus the Cowboys.