 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Ravens RB Derrick Henry avoids injury after colliding with teammate at OTAs

Published: May 19, 2026 at 02:56 PM
Author Image
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

INJURIES

  • RB Derrick Henry is doing fine after colliding with a teammate during Tuesday's practice, which prompted a few players to take a knee while he was down. “Just banged knees," Henry told reporters. "I was fine. I probably laid there too long.”


OTHER NEWS

  • QB Lamar Jackson is not present for the start of this week's voluntary OTAs, but communicated with team that he’ll miss a few days and is expected back soon, head coach Jesse Minter told reporters. Jackson, who attended voluntary minicamp last month, is “one of our leaders in the offseason," Minter added.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

INJURIES

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • Green Bay announced a number of personnel promotions, including Milt Hendrickson as vice president of player personnel.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

OTHER NEWS

  • WR Rashee Rice has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail after testing positive for marijuana, which violates probation for his role in a crash that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway two years ago. The timing could force Rice to miss organized team activities and mandatory minicamp this spring.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

TRAINING CAMP NEWS

  • Miami will hold joint practices with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders this preseason, coach Jeff Hafley said Tuesday. The Dolphins play at Washington in Week 1 of the preseason and host the Giants the following week.
New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Giants RB Cam Skattebo (ankle) targeting Week 1 return

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Steelers sign OT Max Iheanachor to rookie contract

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Giants rookie CB Thaddeus Dixon tears Achilles, placed on IR

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Seahawks sign second-round safety Bud Clark

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Bills sign TE Shane Zylstra to one-year deal; Lions sign first-round OT Blake Miller

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Steelers kicker Chris Boswell agrees to four-year, $28 million extension

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Broncos QB Bo Nix (ankle) could return to field for June minicamp, will be full speed in July

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Packers release veteran kicker Brandon McManus

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Sonny Styles to wear No. 52 with Commanders; Vikings request GM interviews

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Eagles promoting Adam Berry to assistant general manager

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Packers' Tucker Kraft, Micah Parsons expected back early in 2026 season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.