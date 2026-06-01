NFL news roundup: Eagles to sign ex-Packers WR Samori Toure; Giants work out receivers

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TRYOUTS
- WRs Odell Beckham, Braxton Berrios, Anthony Miller and JuJu Smith-Schuster are working out for the team on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN reported. The workouts come after Gunner Olszewski suffered a torn Achilles last week.
SIGNINGS
- WR Samori Toure is signing with Philadelphia on Monday, ESPN reported. Toure, 28, is entering his fifth season in the NFL. He's recorded 13 catches for 160 yards and a TD over four years in Green Bay and New Orleans.