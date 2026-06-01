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NFL news roundup: Eagles to sign ex-Packers WR Samori Toure; Giants work out receivers

Published: Jun 01, 2026 at 10:51 AM
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New York Giants
New York Giants

TRYOUTS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

  • WR Samori Toure is signing with Philadelphia on Monday, ESPN reported. Toure, 28, is entering his fifth season in the NFL. He's recorded 13 catches for 160 yards and a TD over four years in Green Bay and New Orleans.

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