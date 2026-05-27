NFL news roundup: Niners, Mac Jones agree to revised 2026 contract that adds $300K roster bonus

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INJURIES
- QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) hasn't been cleared yet for 11 on 11 full-team drills but will continue to do individual drills and 7 on 7s, head coach Kevin Stefanski said. Stefanski added that Penix isn't 100 percent yet but is "exactly where he needs to be."
OTHER NEWS
- QB Matthew Stafford's recent extension includes rolling guarantee triggers after the 2026 and 2027 seasons to create flexibility for both sides to continue evaluating their future each offseason, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that Stafford's $45 million in base salary in 2027 and a $5 million March 2028 roster bonus become fully guaranteed if he's still on the roster on the third day of the '27 league year, and his $100 million base salary for 2029 -- a "dummy year" that creates a deadline for the sides to work out a new deal or split -- would vest if Stafford remains on the roster 10 days into the '28 league year.
INJURIES
- RB De'Von Achane won't be a full participant in Wednesday's organized team activities as he rehabs his shoulder following a clean-up procedure, head coach Jeff Hafley said.
- WR Chris Bell doesn't have a timetable for his full return from his ACL tear in college, but the third-round pick will be "out there running around" at OTAs, Hafley said.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Kayshon Boutte won't participate in the first day of organized team activities, head coach Mike Vrabel said.
- OT Caleb Lomu will spend the majority of Wednesday's OTAs at right tackle but could also take some snaps at left tackle, Vrabel said.
- LB Harold Landry won't participate in the first day of OTAs, Vrabel said.
- CB Carlton Davis won't participate in the first day of OTAs, Vrabel said.
- CB Christian Gonzalez won't participate in the first day of OTAs, Vrabel said.
TRADES
- WR Irv Charles was traded to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2028 conditional seventh-round pick, ESPN reported.
SIGNINGS
- QB Mac Jones agreed to terms with San Francisco on a revised contract for the 2026 season, adding a $300,000 roster bonus, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Jones is now set to make $3.55 million this year, with another $2.25 million available in incentives. The 27-year-old QB started eight of 11 games played for the 49ers in 2025 as Brock Purdy dealt with injuries. Jones completed a career-high 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is slated to be a free agent after the 2026 season.
TRADES
- WR Irv Charles was acquired from the Jets in exchange for a 2028 conditional seventh-round pick, ESPN reported.