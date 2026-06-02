NFL news roundup: Seahawks pass rusher Derick Hall agrees to three-year, $42 million extension

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SIGNINGS
SIGNINGS
- G Jalen Farmer (Round 4, No. 113 overall) signed his rookie contract, the team announced.
- LB Bryce Boettcher (Round 4, No. 135 overall) signed his rookie contract, the team announced.
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- Las Vegas announced changes to its player personnel staff, including the promotion of Ben Chester to director of pro scouting.
JERSEY NUMBERS
- DE Myles Garrett, who was acquired from the Browns on Monday, will wear the No. 95 with NT Poona Ford switching to No. 97, the team announced.
OTHER NEWS
- C Aaron Brewer is present for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp after missing last week's voluntary OTA session, head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters. Hafley added that Brewer had a family obligation that the team knew about last week.
INJURIES
- TE Julian Hill (knee) will miss the 2026 season after suffering a knee injury in Monday's practice, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Tuesday. Hill was placed on injured reserve on Monday.
TRAINING CAMP NEWS
- The Patriots will hold joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts (Aug. 11) and the Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 19-20) during training camp, per Vrabel.
SIGNINGS
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster's signing was officially announced by the club.
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
SIGNINGS
- S Darnell Savage signed a one-year contract, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- OLB Derick Hall has agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $21 million guaranteed, ESPN reported. Hall, who is now under contract through 2029, can earn up to $46.5 million with the new extension, per ESPN. Hall notched two sacks and a forced fumble in Seattle's Super Bowl LX triumph this past February.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS