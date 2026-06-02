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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Seahawks pass rusher Derick Hall agrees to three-year, $42 million extension

Published: Jun 02, 2026 at 12:12 PM Updated: Jun 02, 2026 at 01:25 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

  • G Jalen Farmer (Round 4, No. 113 overall) signed his rookie contract, the team announced.
  • LB Bryce Boettcher (Round 4, No. 135 overall) signed his rookie contract, the team announced.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • Las Vegas announced changes to its player personnel staff, including the promotion of Ben Chester to director of pro scouting.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

JERSEY NUMBERS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

OTHER NEWS

  • C Aaron Brewer is present for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp after missing last week's voluntary OTA session, head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters. Hafley added that Brewer had a family obligation that the team knew about last week.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

INJURIES

  • TE Julian Hill (knee) will miss the 2026 season after suffering a knee injury in Monday's practice, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Tuesday. Hill was placed on injured reserve on Monday.


TRAINING CAMP NEWS

  • The Patriots will hold joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts (Aug. 11) and the Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 19-20) during training camp, per Vrabel.
New York Giants
New York Giants

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

SIGNINGS

  • OLB Derick Hall has agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $21 million guaranteed, ESPN reported. Hall, who is now under contract through 2029, can earn up to $46.5 million with the new extension, per ESPN. Hall notched two sacks and a forced fumble in Seattle's Super Bowl LX triumph this past February.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

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