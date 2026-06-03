NFL news roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara present at organized team activities

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OTHER NEWS
- OLB Josh Sweat is not on the trade market despite rumors on social media surrounding the veteran pass rusher, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
TRAINING CAMP NEWS
- The Bears will host a joint practice with the Bengals before the teams' Week 2 preseason game, head coach Ben Johnson said.
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- The Lions have hired former Dolphins general manager Chris Grier as a personnel executive, per ESPN.
OTHER NEWS
- RB Alvin Kamara is present at the Saints' voluntary organized team activities, head coach Kellen Moore told reporters. On May 18, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis mentioned that Kamara and other veterans had uncertain futures in New Orleans. On Wednesday, Moore clarified more on Kamara's status heading into 2026. "I don't know the business, contractual side of this thing," Moore said. "I don't think necessarily anything's been done there. But it was good to see him. Obviously, a lot of times this time of year he's not always here, similar to last year. But it was good to see him and excited to kinda spend a little bit of time, talk to him, kinda seeing where he's all at."
OTHER NEWS
- LB Alex Highsmith is not present at Pittsburgh's mandatory minicamp due to an illness, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- LB Derick Hall officially signed his three-year contract extension, the team announced.