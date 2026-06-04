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NFL news roundup: Free-agent CB L'Jarius Sneed visiting Chiefs two years after trade

Published: Jun 04, 2026 at 10:27 AM Updated: Jun 04, 2026 at 11:05 AM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

INJURIES

  • WR Kendrick Law suffered a torn ACL in Tuesday's practice, coach Dan Campbell told reporters. Detroit selected Law in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Kentucky.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

  • TE Louis Hansen


ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

VISITS

  • CB L'Jarius Sneed is visiting Kansas City on Thursday, ESPN reported. Sneed, 29, played four seasons for the Chiefs before being traded to the Titans in 2024. Tennessee released the CB this offseason after quad injuries limited him to just 12 games played over two years. In 69 career games, Sneed has tallied 43 passes defensed, 10 interceptions and 6.5 sacks.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • WR Caleb Douglas will not practice Thursday after "tweaking something" in Wednesday's session, coach Jeff Hafley said. The third-round pick is expected to return next week.
  • OL Jamaree Salyer is not expected to be out long-term after being carted off the field in Wednesday's practice, per Hafley. Salyer won't practice Thursday and could miss next week as well.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

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