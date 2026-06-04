NFL news roundup: Free-agent CB L'Jarius Sneed visiting Chiefs two years after trade

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INJURIES
- WR Kendrick Law suffered a torn ACL in Tuesday's practice, coach Dan Campbell told reporters. Detroit selected Law in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Kentucky.
SIGNINGS
- TE Louis Hansen
ROSTER CUTS
VISITS
- CB L'Jarius Sneed is visiting Kansas City on Thursday, ESPN reported. Sneed, 29, played four seasons for the Chiefs before being traded to the Titans in 2024. Tennessee released the CB this offseason after quad injuries limited him to just 12 games played over two years. In 69 career games, Sneed has tallied 43 passes defensed, 10 interceptions and 6.5 sacks.
INJURIES
- WR Caleb Douglas will not practice Thursday after "tweaking something" in Wednesday's session, coach Jeff Hafley said. The third-round pick is expected to return next week.
- OL Jamaree Salyer is not expected to be out long-term after being carted off the field in Wednesday's practice, per Hafley. Salyer won't practice Thursday and could miss next week as well.
SIGNINGS
- TE Robert Tonyan agreed to terms on a one-year contract, ESPN reported.