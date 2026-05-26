NFL news roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to OTAs

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OTHER NEWS
- QB Lamar Jackson returned to Baltimore's organized team activities on Tuesday. Jackson was not present at OTAs last week, but head coach Jesse Minter previously told reporters the signal-caller had communicated he would miss a few days and was expected back soon.
INJURIES
- LB Trevin Wallace has not been cleared yet for contact following a shoulder procedure but is doing great in his recovery, head coach Dave Canales said.
OTHER NEWS
- OT Rasheed Walker got most of the first-team reps at left tackle during Tuesday's organized team activities, with Monroe Freeling working in, as well, Canales said.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- CB DeCarlos Nicholson was waived with an injury designation.
SIGNINGS
- WR Nico Collins agreed to an adjusted contract the guarantees his salary for the next two seasons, includes a $9 million cash increase this year and includes an $8 million cash increase next year, ESPN reported. Collins remains under contract for the next two seasons and is scheduled to be a free agent in 2028, per ESPN.
- WR Jha'Quan Jackson
- LB K.C. Ossai
COACHING NEWS
- Maurice Banks, Zach Banner and Tyshon Fogg were added to Jacksonville's coaching staff as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program, the team announced. The three coaches will work with the team during the offseason program.
WORKOUTS
- DT Eddie Goldman worked out for the Giants on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- DL Dean Lowry is signing a one-year deal, the team announced.
INJURIES
- RB Bucky Irving (shoulder) is expected to be back on the field sometime "in the summer or fall," head coach Todd Bowles said.
TRAINING CAMP NEWS
- The Buccaneers will have two joint practices with the Jets ahead of their Week 1 preseason game, Todd Bowles said. Bowles added that Tampa Bay is also working on having a joint practice with the Jaguars ahead of its preseason finale.