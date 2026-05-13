NFL news roundup: Seahawks sign second-round safety Bud Clark

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SIGNINGS
- DL Chase Bisontis (Round 2, No. 34 overall) signed his rookie contract, the team announced.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Falcons are set to face the Bengals on Nov. 8 (Week 9) in Madrid.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Ravens are set to face the Cowboys on Sept. 7 (Week 3) in Rio de Janeiro.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Bengals are set to face the Falcons on Nov. 8 (Week 9) in Madrid.
SIGNINGS
- CB Tacario Davis (Round 3, No. 74 overall)
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Cowboys are set to face the Ravens on Sept. 27 (Week 3) in Rio de Janeiro.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Lions are set to face the Patriots on Nov. 15 (Week 10) in Munich.
WAIVERS
- WR Brenden Rice was claimed off waivers from the Raiders, per the league wire.
- CB M.J. Devonshire was claimed off waivers from the Bills, the team announced.
ROSTER CUTS
- DT James Ester
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Packers are set to visit the Rams on Nov. 25 (Week 12), the league's first Thanksgiving Eve game.
SIGNINGS
- WR Lewis Bond (Round 6, No. 204 overall)
- LB Wade Woodaz (Round 4, No. 123 overall)
- DB Kamari Ramsey (Round 5, No. 141 overall)
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Xavier Thomas was waived with an injury designation.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Texans are set to face the Jaguars on Oct. 16 (Week 6) in London.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Colts are set to face the Commanders on Oct. 4 (Week 4) in London.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Jaguars are set to have consecutive games in London in 2026, first facing the Eagles on Oct. 11 (Week 5) and then the Texans on Oct. 18 (Week 6).
SIGNINGS
- DT Benito Jones
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Brodric Martin was waived with an injury designation.
INJURIES
- DB Jerry Wilson reverted to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Vikings are set to face the 49ers on Nov. 22 (Week 11) in Mexico City.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Saints are set to face the Steelers on Oct. 25 (Week 7) in Paris.
INJURIES
- G Nick Saldiveri reverted to the reserve/physically unable to perform list after being waived with a failed physical.
SIGNINGS
- DB Colton Hood (Round 2, No. 37 overall)
SIGNINGS
- WR Tim Patrick agreed to terms with the Jets, per ESPN.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Eagles are set to face the Jaguars on Oct. 11 (Week 5) in London.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Steelers are set to face the Saints on Oct. 25 (Week 7) in Paris.
SIGNINGS
- S Makari Paige signed a one-year deal.
- K Chris Boswell's four-year extension was announced by Pittsburgh.
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Patriots are set to face the Lions on Nov. 15 (Week 10) in Munich.
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Christopher Smith II was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
SIGNINGS
- S Bud Clark (Round 2, No. 64 overall)
SCHEDULE NEWS
- The Commanders are set to face the Colts on Oct. 4 (Week 4) in London.