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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Seahawks sign second-round safety Bud Clark

Published: May 13, 2026 at 04:05 PM Updated: May 13, 2026 at 05:33 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

SIGNINGS

  • DL Chase Bisontis (Round 2, No. 34 overall) signed his rookie contract, the team announced.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Falcons are set to face the Bengals on Nov. 8 (Week 9) in Madrid.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Ravens are set to face the Cowboys on Sept. 7 (Week 3) in Rio de Janeiro.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Bengals are set to face the Falcons on Nov. 8 (Week 9) in Madrid.


SIGNINGS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Cowboys are set to face the Ravens on Sept. 27 (Week 3) in Rio de Janeiro.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Lions are set to face the Patriots on Nov. 15 (Week 10) in Munich.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

WAIVERS

  • WR Brenden Rice was claimed off waivers from the Raiders, per the league wire.
  • CB M.J. Devonshire was claimed off waivers from the Bills, the team announced.


ROSTER CUTS


SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Packers are set to visit the Rams on Nov. 25 (Week 12), the league's first Thanksgiving Eve game.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Texans are set to face the Jaguars on Oct. 16 (Week 6) in London.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Colts are set to face the Commanders on Oct. 4 (Week 4) in London.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Jaguars are set to have consecutive games in London in 2026, first facing the Eagles on Oct. 11 (Week 5) and then the Texans on Oct. 18 (Week 6).
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

INJURIES

  • DB Jerry Wilson reverted to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Rams are set to kick off the 2026 season on Sept. 10 against the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. Los Angeles will also host the Packers on Nov. 25 (Week 12), the league's first Thanksgiving Eve game.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Vikings are set to face the 49ers on Nov. 22 (Week 11) in Mexico City.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Saints are set to face the Steelers on Oct. 25 (Week 7) in Paris.


INJURIES

  • G Nick Saldiveri reverted to the reserve/physically unable to perform list after being waived with a failed physical.
New York Giants
New York Giants

SIGNINGS

New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

  • WR Tim Patrick agreed to terms with the Jets, per ESPN.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Eagles are set to face the Jaguars on Oct. 11 (Week 5) in London.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Steelers are set to face the Saints on Oct. 25 (Week 7) in Paris.


SIGNINGS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Patriots are set to face the Lions on Nov. 15 (Week 10) in Munich.
New York Jets
New York Jets

ROSTER CUTS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The 49ers are set to kick off the 2026 season on Sept. 10 against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia, and will head to Mexico City on Nov. 22 (Week 11) to face the Vikings.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

SIGNINGS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SCHEDULE NEWS

  • The Commanders are set to face the Colts on Oct. 4 (Week 4) in London.

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