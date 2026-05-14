Report: Malik Nabers underwent 'cleanup' procedure on injured knee; Giants hopeful WR will be ready Wk 1

The status of New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers for Week 1 remains a question mark as we press toward the summer.
The wideout underwent a "cleanup" procedure on his injured right knee to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness earlier this offseason, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The Athletic first reported the second procedure on Nabers' knee.
The athletic wideout suffered a torn ACL in September, wiping out his 2025 season after just four contests. Nabers first underwent surgery on his injured knee in late October.
The latest procedure could help explain why the Giants have been vague about Nabers' timeline this offseason. After initially speaking optimistically about being ready for training camp, the comments about the Pro Bowler have suggested that the timetable has been pushed back. The Giants remain hopeful Nabers will be ready for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN.
We'll likely have a better idea of Nabers' availability come training camp, but Big Blue is unlikely to push him if the knee isn't ready.
Nabers not being available for the start of the campaign would be a blow for Jaxson Dart and the rest of the offense. After losing Wan'Dale Robinson, New York signed Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III in free agency and selected Notre Dame product Malachi Fields in the third round. Big Blue has also worked out Odell Beckham this offseason.
Nabers shined as a rookie, posting 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns on 109 catches while earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2024. The injury, however, derailed his second season and threatens to put the start of his third campaign on hold.