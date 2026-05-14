Report: Malik Nabers underwent 'cleanup' procedure on injured knee; Giants hopeful WR will be ready Wk 1

The status of New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers for Week 1 remains a question mark as we press toward the summer.

The wideout underwent a "cleanup" procedure on his injured right knee to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness earlier this offseason, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The Athletic first reported the second procedure on Nabers' knee.

The athletic wideout suffered a torn ACL in September, wiping out his 2025 season after just four contests. Nabers first underwent surgery on his injured knee in late October.