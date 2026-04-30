2026 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years with a fifth-year team option.
Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions occur.
Ioane signed his rookie contract on April 30, the team announced.
Lemon signed his four-year rookie deal on April 30, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The contract includes a $11.5 million signing bonus.