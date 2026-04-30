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2026 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

Published: Apr 30, 2026 at 01:52 PM Updated: Apr 30, 2026 at 03:23 PM
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Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years with a fifth-year team option.

Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions occur.

Pick
1
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Fernando Mendoza
Fernando Mendoza
Indiana · QB


Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
David Bailey
David Bailey
Texas Tech · Edge


Pick
3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jeremiyah Love
Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame · RB


Pick
4
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Carnell Tate
Carnell Tate
Ohio State · WR


Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Arvell Reese
Arvell Reese
Ohio State · LB


Pick
6
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Mansoor Delane
Mansoor Delane
LSU · CB


Pick
7
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Sonny Styles
Sonny Styles
Ohio State · LB


Pick
8
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Jordyn Tyson
Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State · WR


Pick
9
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Spencer Fano
Spencer Fano
Utah · OT


Pick
10
New York Giants
New York Giants
Francis Mauigoa
Francis Mauigoa
Miami · OT


Pick
11
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Caleb Downs
Caleb Downs
Ohio State · S


Pick
12
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Kadyn Proctor
Kadyn Proctor
Alabama · OT


Pick
13
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Ty Simpson
Ty Simpson
Alabama · QB


Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Olaivavega Ioane
Olaivavega Ioane
Penn State · OG

Ioane signed his rookie contract on April 30, the team announced.

Pick
15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rueben Bain Jr.
Rueben Bain Jr.
Miami · Edge


Pick
16
New York Jets
New York Jets
Kenyon Sadiq
Kenyon Sadiq
Oregon · TE


Pick
17
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Blake Miller
Blake Miller
Clemson · OT


Pick
18
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Caleb Banks
Caleb Banks
Florida · DT


Pick
19
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Monroe Freeling
Monroe Freeling
Georgia · OT


Pick
20
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Makai Lemon
Makai Lemon
USC · WR

Lemon signed his four-year rookie deal on April 30, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The contract includes a $11.5 million signing bonus.

Pick
21
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Max Iheanachor
Max Iheanachor
Arizona State · OT


Pick
22
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Akheem Mesidor
Akheem Mesidor
Miami · Edge


Pick
23
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Malachi Lawrence
Malachi Lawrence
UCF · DE


Pick
24
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
KC Concepcion
KC Concepcion
Texas A&M · WR


Pick
25
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Dillon Thieneman
Dillon Thieneman
Oregon · S


Pick
26
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Keylan Rutledge
Keylan Rutledge
Georgia Tech · OG


Pick
27
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Chris Johnson
Chris Johnson
San Diego State · CB


Pick
28
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Caleb Lomu
Caleb Lomu
Utah · OT


Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Peter Woods
Peter Woods
Clemson · DT


Pick
30
New York Jets
New York Jets
Omar Cooper Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
Indiana · WR


Pick
31
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Keldric Faulk
Keldric Faulk
Auburn · Edge


Pick
32
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Jadarian Price
Jadarian Price
Notre Dame · RB


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