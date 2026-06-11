Saints WR Chris Olave still not fully cleared following blood clot issue

Late last month, Olave described the incident after participating in some individual drills.

"It was crazy," Olave said. "I didn't really know before when they told me, I ain't really know what a blood clot was, but once they told me, they explained the whole situation that was going on, I feel like it was tough at first.

"But I just put my best foot forward, (and am) just trying to do everything right so I can be healthy at the beginning of the year."

Playing it safe with the star receiver, who caught a career-high 100 passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games last season, makes sense. His status is particularly notable as the Saints and Olave's camp continue to work on a big-money contract extension ahead of the final year of his rookie deal.