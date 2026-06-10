All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor eager to sign extension: 'I want to be a Colt for life'

The arrival of the 2026 season means it's also time for Jonathan Taylor to negotiate another contract extension.
It might seem as if it was just yesterday that running back was locked into a standoff with the Colts over finances, but three years after (finally) agreeing to an extension with Indianapolis, Taylor is entering another contract year and is due for a fresh deal. This time around, he's applying the lessons he learned from the last negotiation with the hopes of preventing the process from becoming an ugly, public feud.
"Oh yeah, definitely. Last time, just understanding that, hey, some people are gonna run with some of the media narratives, some people won't," Taylor told reporters on Wednesday. "But just know that the true Indianapolis fans, they'll be able to see through the weeds and understand exactly what's going on and not just believe everything that they read."
Plenty of parallels exist between Taylor's last negotiation window and his current standing. In his first two seasons, Taylor piled up 2,980 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 659 receiving yards and three receiving scores. In his most recent two, he's posted nearly identical numbers: 3,016 rushing yards, 29 rushing scores, 514 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.
Taylor is clearly an essential part of Indianapolis' offense, and much like they were in 2023, the Colts are maintaining cautious optimism regarding their quarterback situation, increasing Taylor's importance.
That's where the similarities end. Back in 2023, Taylor was dealing with a persistent ankle injury and had requested a trade after failing to find common ground with Colts management.
In 2026, a wiser Taylor is on good terms with the Colts. Ideally, instead of devolving into a situation that includes a trade request and constant questions, the 27-year-old running back arrives at a new deal before long, especially with his health no longer being a concern following consecutive 300-plus-carry seasons.
"Hopefully so. Hopefully so," Taylor said when asked if there was momentum building toward an agreement. "But at this time, we are in minicamp, trying to work on getting better, obviously still preparing with the body, gotta hit the training hard. Like I said, I've already expressed that I want to be a Colt for life, even throughout the years. So hopefully they feel the same, Indianapolis, not only, like, the team but the city, is a special place."
Under his current contract, Taylor ranks seventh in average annual salary ($14 million per year). He was only recently surpassed by Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III ($14.35 million per year), Breece Hall ($14.5 million) and De'Von Achane ($16 million per year), signaling it's time for Taylor to climb back up the salary ranks.
Judging by his comments and the current state of the Colts, it's fair to expect Taylor will receive an extension before long. Thankfully, it shouldn't be nearly as dramatic, either.