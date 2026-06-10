All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor eager to sign extension: 'I want to be a Colt for life'

Taylor is clearly an essential part of Indianapolis' offense, and much like they were in 2023, the Colts are maintaining cautious optimism regarding their quarterback situation, increasing Taylor's importance.

That's where the similarities end. Back in 2023, Taylor was dealing with a persistent ankle injury and had requested a trade after failing to find common ground with Colts management.

In 2026, a wiser Taylor is on good terms with the Colts. Ideally, instead of devolving into a situation that includes a trade request and constant questions, the 27-year-old running back arrives at a new deal before long, especially with his health no longer being a concern following consecutive 300-plus-carry seasons.

"Hopefully so. Hopefully so," Taylor said when asked if there was momentum building toward an agreement. "But at this time, we are in minicamp, trying to work on getting better, obviously still preparing with the body, gotta hit the training hard. Like I said, I've already expressed that I want to be a Colt for life, even throughout the years. So hopefully they feel the same, Indianapolis, not only, like, the team but the city, is a special place."

Under his current contract, Taylor ranks seventh in average annual salary ($14 million per year). He was only recently surpassed by Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III ($14.35 million per year), Breece Hall ($14.5 million) and De'Von Achane ($16 million per year), signaling it's time for Taylor to climb back up the salary ranks.