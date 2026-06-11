Browns RB Quinshon Judkins has his 'confidence' and 'explosion' back after season-ending injury

Most of the focus in Cleveland this offseason has been on the quarterbacks, offensive line changes, and, most recently, the trade of its superstar edge rusher for a promising youngster. In the middle of all that, running back Quinshon Judkins has plugged along in his rehab, a secondary storyline.
"Just taking it day by day, man, and just really knowing the goal and where I want to be and getting back to making plays on the field and just feeling like myself," Judkins said Tuesday, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "So that's what my main goal was."
Judkins should play a massive role in any step forward the AFC North cellar dwellers might take in 2026. Last season, Judkins got off to a slow start after missing training camp because he hadn't signed his contract -- a deal that was complicated by an arrest in Florida for a domestic violence charge, which was ultimately dropped by the state attorney's office. Judkins missed Week 1, but became a force when he entered the lineup.
In 14 games, the RB dashed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns on 230 totes. He generated five games of 80-plus yards, including a career-high 110-yarder in Week 5. Given the rest of the Browns' offensive struggles, Judkins' play stood out as a shining, bright light. Then his season ended abruptly in Week 16, when he suffered an ankle injury and a fractured fibula that required surgery.
By all accounts, his rehab has gone well. He's participated in OTAs and mandatory minicamp. According to reporters, he appears to be the same physical, explosive runner he flashed last season.
"(He's) got his confidence back, his explosion. We'll just see when he gets the pads on, but looks good," Browns coach Todd Monken said of Judkins.
The RB agreed with his coach.
"Yeah, I would say, like you said, confident," Judkins said. "I know the work that I put in. So I'm prepared to just go out there and just put it on the field."
We won't be able to fully assess Judkins' recovery until the pads come on in training camp and the physicality starts. When he's able to be fully hit in that leg repeatedly, we'll see if that confidence stands.
If Judkins is indeed 100% heading into the season -- and can stay that way -- he profiles as a clear lead back who should get the bulk of the early-down carries with Dylan Sampson playing a third-down role. After losing Jerome Ford in free agency, the Browns didn't add to the group this offseason, outside of a couple of undrafted free agents, indicating that they're confident in Judkins' recovery and ability to carry the load.