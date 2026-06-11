Browns RB Quinshon Judkins has his 'confidence' and 'explosion' back after season-ending injury

By all accounts, his rehab has gone well. He's participated in OTAs and mandatory minicamp. According to reporters, he appears to be the same physical, explosive runner he flashed last season.

"(He's) got his confidence back, his explosion. We'll just see when he gets the pads on, but looks good," Browns coach Todd Monken said of Judkins.

The RB agreed with his coach.

"Yeah, I would say, like you said, confident," Judkins said. "I know the work that I put in. So I'm prepared to just go out there and just put it on the field."

We won't be able to fully assess Judkins' recovery until the pads come on in training camp and the physicality starts. When he's able to be fully hit in that leg repeatedly, we'll see if that confidence stands.