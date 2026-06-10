NFLN: Chiefs add two years to Patrick Mahomes' contract, making it first NFL deal valued at over $500 million

Mahomes' reworked deal answers questions that were expected to arrive at some point regarding his long-term financial security with the team, a matter than would never flirt with becoming serious and has historically been addressed by Chiefs general manager Brett Veach well ahead of time. The timing of this agreement is mildly interesting, however, because it arrives while Mahomes is still working his way back from a season-ending knee injury that required surgery and has placed him on an uncertain timetable for return in the 2026 season.

By the time Mahomes returns to full strength and capability, the Chiefs will be happy to have already handled his contract, which will keep him in red and gold through his age-38 season. The three-time Super Bowl champion has long been invested in Kansas City, co-owning the city's National Women's Soccer League team (KC Current) and owning a minority share of MLB's Kansas City Royals, and as proven by the exorbitant value of his contract, Mahomes' future with the Chiefs has never been in doubt.