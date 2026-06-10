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NFL news roundup: Colts WR Alec Pierce targeting late training camp return after ankle surgery

Published: Jun 10, 2026 at 12:30 PM Updated: Jun 10, 2026 at 02:06 PM
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Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

INJURIES

  • TE Tucker Kraft (knee) told reporters Wednesday he anticipates playing Week 1 without a pitch count.
  • TE Luke Musgrave injured himself in Tuesday's practice and worked out in the rehab area to start Wednesday's session, but head coach Matt LaFleur would not specify Musgrave's injury.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

INJURIES

  • WR Alec Pierce was given a four-to-six month recovery timeline after having ankle surgery in March and is targeting a return late in training camp.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

OTHER NEWS

  • RB Alvin Kamara isn't at this week's organized team activities but head coach Kellen Moore told reporters he expects him to be at mandatory minicamp from June 16-17. Kamara's future with the club has been in question as he enters the final year of his contract.
New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

  • WR Beaux Collins has been dealing with a hamstring injury during minicamp but should be fine, head coach John Harbaugh said.
  • TE Thomas Fidone II had a clean-up procedure on his foot and should hopefully be ready for training camp after a two-week recovery period, Harbaugh said.
  • DL Sam Roberts is "on track" for training camp but will need to ramp up, Harbaugh said.
  • LB Abdul Carter was back on the field during a walkthrough at practice after injuring his ankle a couple days ago, per local reporters.
  • LB Cam Jones (ankle) should be fine in a week or so, Harbaugh said.
New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • QB Cade Klubnik won't practice Wednesday due to back tightness but is expected back for mandatory minicamp next week, head coach Aaron Glenn said.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

OTHER NEWS

  • WR DeVonta Smith is not present at the second day of mandatory minicamp and has been excused due to personal reasons, per local reporters.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

OTHER NEWS

  • San Francisco announced that former LB Keena Turner will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame during the 49ers' Week 6 game against the Commanders on Monday Night Football. Turner was an instrumental part of the 49ers' defense throughout their 1980s dynastic run. Turner appeared in 153 games (118 starts) and totaled 562 tackles, 62 passes defensed, 19.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, eight forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries as part of four Super Bowl-title teams.

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