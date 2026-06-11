NFL news roundup: Andy Reid expects Patrick Mahomes to be able to do 'some things' in Chiefs camp

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SIGNINGS
- TE Kenny Yeboah signed with Arizona, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
TRADES
- OT Wanya Morris is being acquired in a trade with the Chiefs, ESPN reported Thursday.
INJURIES
- WR Jerry Jeudy didn't practice Thursday after feeling something in his hamstring, coach Todd Monken said.
SIGNINGS
- S Ronnie Hickman Jr. signed his restricted free agent tender. Hickman has started 26 of 41 games played for the Browns since entering the NFL, including all 17 in 2025.
INJURIES
- S Brian Branch hasn't suffered any setbacks in his Achilles recovery, said head coach Dan Campbell, who would not put a timetable on Branch's return.
TRADES
- OT Wanya Morris is being traded to the Falcons, ESPN reported Thursday.
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) should "be able to do some things" in training camp in July, per head coach Andy Reid. Mahomes, who just signed a new reworked contract, recently told reporters that he felt he was in a "good spot" in his return from knee surgery after participating in offseason workouts in a limited capacity.
- WR Rashee Rice (knee) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, per Reid. Rice, who is currently serving a 30-day jail sentence for violating his probation, had surgery about a week before he was sentenced to jail to clean up debris in his right knee.
- CB Mansoor Delane (shoulder) should be ready for the start of training camp in July, per Reid.
OTHER NEWS
- Head coach Sean McVay informed players he is cancelling minicamp and Monday will serve as the last day of the offseason program.
SIGNINGS
- C Aaron Brewer's extension was officially announced.
INJURIES
- DL Caleb Banks (foot) is expected to be ready for training camp, head coach Kevin O'Connell said.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- CB Benjamin Morrison (leg) didn't practice during Thursday's organized team activities, per local reporters.
INJURIES
- WR Calvin Ridley (leg) will likely be involved in 7-on-7s for the first time in Thursday's practice, head coach Robert Saleh said.
- CB Cordale Flott has been dealing with an injury but is expected to be in attendance for minicamp, Saleh said.