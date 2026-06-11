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NFL news roundup: Andy Reid expects Patrick Mahomes to be able to do 'some things' in Chiefs camp

Published: Jun 11, 2026 at 10:54 AM Updated: Jun 11, 2026 at 03:10 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

SIGNINGS

  • TE Kenny Yeboah signed with Arizona, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

TRADES

  • OT Wanya Morris is being acquired in a trade with the Chiefs, ESPN reported Thursday.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

INJURIES

  • WR Jerry Jeudy didn't practice Thursday after feeling something in his hamstring, coach Todd Monken said.


SIGNINGS

  • S Ronnie Hickman Jr. signed his restricted free agent tender. Hickman has started 26 of 41 games played for the Browns since entering the NFL, including all 17 in 2025.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

INJURIES

  • QB Bo Nix (ankle) is expected to participate in next week's mandatory minicamp, coach Sean Payton said. Nix did walkthrough work at Thursday's practice.


COACHING NEWS

  • HC Sean Payton signed a new five-year contract with Denver through the 2030 season, the team announced.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

INJURIES

  • S Brian Branch hasn't suffered any setbacks in his Achilles recovery, said head coach Dan Campbell, who would not put a timetable on Branch's return.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

TRADES

  • OT Wanya Morris is being traded to the Falcons, ESPN reported Thursday.


INJURIES

  • QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) should "be able to do some things" in training camp in July, per head coach Andy Reid. Mahomes, who just signed a new reworked contract, recently told reporters that he felt he was in a "good spot" in his return from knee surgery after participating in offseason workouts in a limited capacity.
  • WR Rashee Rice (knee) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, per Reid. Rice, who is currently serving a 30-day jail sentence for violating his probation, had surgery about a week before he was sentenced to jail to clean up debris in his right knee.
  • CB Mansoor Delane (shoulder) should be ready for the start of training camp in July, per Reid.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

OTHER NEWS

  • Head coach Sean McVay informed players he is cancelling minicamp and Monday will serve as the last day of the offseason program.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

INJURIES

  • DL Caleb Banks (foot) is expected to be ready for training camp, head coach Kevin O'Connell said.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

  • CB Benjamin Morrison (leg) didn't practice during Thursday's organized team activities, per local reporters.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

INJURIES

  • WR Calvin Ridley (leg) will likely be involved in 7-on-7s for the first time in Thursday's practice, head coach Robert Saleh said.
  • CB Cordale Flott has been dealing with an injury but is expected to be in attendance for minicamp, Saleh said.

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