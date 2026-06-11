Seahawks' Mike Macdonald hints Zach Charbonnet could play Week 1: 'Everything's possible'

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet suffered a January ACL tear and underwent surgery on Feb. 20, which would presumably knock him out into the 2026 NFL season.
However, in giving an update on the RB on Wednesday, coach Mike Macdonald wouldn't rule out Charbonnet being ready for the start of the campaign.
"Everything's possible," Macdonald said Wednesday, via Seattle Sports.
Charbonnet generated 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on 148 carries in 16 games in 2025, pairing nicely with former starter Kenneth Walker III. Charbonnet's playoff injury, coupled with Walker leaving for Kansas City in free agency, left the Seahawks with significant backfield questions entering the offseason. Seattle drafted Jadarian Price in the first round and added ex-Packers RB Emanuel Wilson to go along with George Holani.
Macdonald was asked whether Charbonnet was ahead of schedule or simply on a standard pace.
"If you're going to guess what type of schedule Zach Charbonnet would be on, that's the type of schedule he's on," Macdonald said. "Doing a great job. I know he has high expectations for himself. Look forward to see where it ends up."
Even with Macdonald's cautious optimism, given the timing of the injury, it would be a surprise if the running back was ready for the start of the regular season.