 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Seahawks' Mike Macdonald hints Zach Charbonnet could play Week 1: 'Everything's possible'

Published: Jun 11, 2026 at 09:44 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet suffered a January ACL tear and underwent surgery on Feb. 20, which would presumably knock him out into the 2026 NFL season.

However, in giving an update on the RB on Wednesday, coach Mike Macdonald wouldn't rule out Charbonnet being ready for the start of the campaign.

"Everything's possible," Macdonald said Wednesday, via Seattle Sports.

Charbonnet generated 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on 148 carries in 16 games in 2025, pairing nicely with former starter Kenneth Walker III. Charbonnet's playoff injury, coupled with Walker leaving for Kansas City in free agency, left the Seahawks with significant backfield questions entering the offseason. Seattle drafted Jadarian Price in the first round and added ex-Packers RB Emanuel Wilson to go along with George Holani.

Related Links

Macdonald was asked whether Charbonnet was ahead of schedule or simply on a standard pace.

"If you're going to guess what type of schedule Zach Charbonnet would be on, that's the type of schedule he's on," Macdonald said. "Doing a great job. I know he has high expectations for himself. Look forward to see where it ends up."

Even with Macdonald's cautious optimism, given the timing of the injury, it would be a surprise if the running back was ready for the start of the regular season.

Related Content

news

Saints WR Chris Olave still not fully cleared following blood clot issue

The New Orleans Saints continue to play it safe with wide receiver Chris Olave, who missed the season finale against the rival Atlanta Falcons due to a blood clot in his lungs.

news

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins has his 'confidence' and 'explosion' back after season-ending injury

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins' rookie season ended after 14 games due to a fractured fibula. His return has gone smoothly as he becomes the clear lead back in Cleveland.

news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens' center battle: 'I'm liking our choices, for sure'

The Baltimore Ravens' three-way competition at center will head to training camp after the club concluded its mandatory minicamp this week.

news

Browns' Deshaun Watson 'trying to play a full season' as 'main focus' is on being QB1

With Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson finally healthy enough to return to the field at full strength, he's armed with new wisdom and aiming to reclaim the starting job that was supposed to be his for many years to come.

news

Report: Dolphins, center Aaron Brewer agree to three-year, $52.5 million extension

The Miami Dolphins and center Aaron Brewer agreed to terms on a three-year, $52.5 million extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Wednesday.

news

Ravens' Tyler Loop ends minicamp with clutch FG, moving on from season-ending miss

Ravens kicker Tyler Loop ended minicamp early with a clutch 40-yard field goal after his last-second miss in Week 18 left Baltimore sitting outside the postseason.

news

NFLN: Chiefs add two years to Patrick Mahomes' contract, making it first NFL deal valued at over $500 million

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding two years to Patrick Mahomes' contract, which now runs through 2033 and has a total value of $504.75 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

news

All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor eager to sign extension: 'I want to be a Colt for life'

Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor is entering a contract year in Indianapolis, and expressed his desire to remain with the team "for life" on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Colts WR Alec Pierce targeting late training camp return after ankle surgery

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ben Johnson enjoying challenge of maximizing Bears' 'slew of weapons' in Year 2

The Chicago Bears boasted a top-10 offense in Ben Johnson's first season. It should be even better in Year 2.

news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott hopeful George Pickens will be at next week's mandatory minicamp

George Pickens, who had the franchise tag placed on him, has skipped voluntary workouts. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Pickens has not committed to attend minicamp but expects the wideout to report.