Seahawks QB Sam Darnold: Not much of a 'transition' under new OC Brian Fleury

Breaking in a new offensive coordinator is nothing new for Darnold. The 28-year-old hasn't started the season with the same play-caller since his final two years with the New York Jets in 2019-2020 -- even then, Adam Gase relinquished the role midway through the season.

"Going all the way back ... to Carolina with (Ben) McAdoo, a little bit of a transition to Shanahan's system in San Francisco, and then we did a lot of the same things in San Francisco to Minnesota," Darnold said. "Minnesota [then] coming here was back to the Shanahan kind of verbiage with Klint. And then this year it's more of the same. So it's been really good to have that kind of familiarity, not only for myself but for the other guys as well."

Bouncing around the past handful of years has given Darnold experience picking things up quickly. Fortunately, this will not be his hardest changeover. The QB even likened Fleury's personality to that of Kubiak, noting the stoic confidence of the new play-caller.

"Fleury has been great," Darnold said. "His command, his presence, the way that he installs it with the run game, pass game, his command over the entire system has been incredible. [To] be able to learn each other, kind of what he's thinking in calling it and just continuing to get a feel for each other, it's been really good so far."