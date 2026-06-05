Tyler Guyton, Cowboys' 2024 first-round pick, competing with Nathan Thomas for starting LT job

Dallas Cowboys 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton will have to battle to keep his starting gig.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday that Guyton and Nathan Thomas are in a competition for the starting left tackle job. The coach noted that the club needs to see more reliability from Guyton, with health being a concern as well.

"Tyler's biggest thing is the consistency has not been there," Schottenheimer said, via the team’s official website. "Very talented, maybe one of the most athletic big men I've ever been around with his ability to kick slide, punch, move, run. But there's got to be more consistency, and that's been the challenge that he's been working extremely, extremely hard on."

Guyton, the No. 29 overall pick in '24, was immediately installed as the starting left tackle but struggled through ups and downs in his rookie campaign. His 2025 season was pockmarked by injury -- a knee issue in training camp and a high ankle sprain that forced him onto injured reserve to end his campaign early.