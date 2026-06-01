Cowboys' Dak Prescott already impressed with rookie Caleb Downs: 'Contagious' confidence

As the Cowboys worked through the early portion of voluntary offseason workouts, Downs earned praise for his confidence and demeanor.

"How professional he is, how calm he is; quiet, yet confident," Prescott said. "It's contagious. You feel it. He's a man who's sure of who he is. When you are that way in this business, you know you can speak up, speak out. You can say things you believe and age doesn't really matter, because you know you're doing the right thing."

The Cowboys are set to begin voluntary OTAs on Monday, which brings increased on-field drills. While there is still no contact, the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills will provide some flashes of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's plans for Downs and the rest of the defense.

So far, during the mental-downloading portion of the offseason slate, Downs has passed with flying colors.