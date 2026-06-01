Cowboys' Dak Prescott already impressed with rookie Caleb Downs: 'Contagious' confidence

The Caleb Downs offseason hype continues following the safety's arrival in Dallas.
Pitched as a key playmaker in the Cowboys' revamped defense, Downs has received near-unanimous praise in seemingly every aspect, from playmaking ability to leadership qualities. Jerry Jones had the most notable quote this offseason, comparing Downs' leadership abilities to those of quarterback Dak Prescott.
The QB didn't reject the comparison when asked over the weekend by the Dallas Morning News.
"Just honestly, I can say in just the month, or whatever, I've been around the kid and watching the kid, hell, I think I take it as a compliment when those comparisons come around," Prescott said.
As the Cowboys worked through the early portion of voluntary offseason workouts, Downs earned praise for his confidence and demeanor.
"How professional he is, how calm he is; quiet, yet confident," Prescott said. "It's contagious. You feel it. He's a man who's sure of who he is. When you are that way in this business, you know you can speak up, speak out. You can say things you believe and age doesn't really matter, because you know you're doing the right thing."
The Cowboys are set to begin voluntary OTAs on Monday, which brings increased on-field drills. While there is still no contact, the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills will provide some flashes of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's plans for Downs and the rest of the defense.
So far, during the mental-downloading portion of the offseason slate, Downs has passed with flying colors.
"He's a guy that's a leader just by the way that he carries himself and the way he approaches it," Prescott said. "I know he's leading that rookie class, but he understands the way that the locker room goes and what it means to earn veterans' trust and to get their respect. He's a humble kid that's coming in there each and every day, quiet and grinding."