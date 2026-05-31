Jets' Garrett Wilson on 'mission' to return to his 'different standard': 'It's going to be a journey'

Nary a member of the New York Jets is likely to look back on the 2025 season with many positives to grasp.

For wide receiver Garrett Wilson, arguably the team's top talent, it was most certainly a season he's looking to rebound from, having been held to seven games as he battled knee injuries.

"I've got a different standard that I just want to get back to, and that's the mission," Wilson said this past week, via the Jets team website’s Randy Lange.

The Jets suffered through a dreadful 3-14 campaign in which they sported the 29th-ranked offense in yards and points, while their defense was similarly frightful (31st in points allowed, 25th in total defense). During their struggles, the Jets also traded away defensive standouts Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

Perhaps overshadowed was that Wilson was derailed for really the first time in his promising career.

No matter the Jets' struggles -- as they've never won more than seven games since he joined the club -- Wilson produced in each of his first three seasons. He was the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022, which stood as the first of three consecutive 1,000-yard showings to begin his career. He also never missed a game, but he missed 10 in 2025 with his 1,000-yard streak falling well short after he tallied just 395 yards in seven games.

So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Wilson is on a quest to get back the very high level he's set since he was taken 10th overall in 2022 out of Ohio State.