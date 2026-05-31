New Bills WR DJ Moore admits to 'growing pains' in Buffalo, confident 'it's gonna be perfect later'

With his ninth NFL season upcoming after joining his third franchise, DJ Moore doesn't feel a need to sugarcoat matters during the spring, even if so many do.

Just a few days into his new union with the Buffalo Bills, rookie head coach Joe Brady and quarterback Josh Allen, Moore admitted there's plenty of work to do to get into sync.

"I mean, it's gonna be perfect later on, but right now it's still growing pains," Moore said Tuesday amid organized team activities, via the Buffalo News’ Katherine Fitzgerald.

While Brady is beginning his first tenure as an NFL head coach, he's coached Moore before during their shared time with the Carolina Panthers in 2020-21. Again, though, Moore admits he's got work to do to get up to speed.

"I gotta catch back up to him," Moore said of Brady, who was hired as the Bills' head coach this offseason after three seasons as the team's offensive coordinator. "He's won a lot more games than I have since Carolina, and his offense has evolved into what it is today."

Moore is coming off a three-year stay with the Chicago Bears, who traded the four-time 1,000-yard receiver to the Bills this offseason. Moore fell short of expectations in 2025 while the Bears ascended to NFC North title status. He recorded career lows of 50 receptions and 682 yards, and infamously came up short on a route that resulted in an overtime interception for the Los Angeles Rams against the Bears in the Divisional Round.

A fresh start with a perennial AFC heavyweight could be just what he needs, especially as he looks to be in line to be a top target for Allen in Brady's scheme.

"Joe is just trying to get the ball in as many playmakers' hands as possible, and that's what it has been so far," Moore said.

It's early and growing pains can be expected. This is the time to stretch them out, anyway, whilst also getting to know his new teammates, which has apparently gone swimmingly so far.