Tony Pollard 'wasn't really paying attention to' talk about Titans drafting Jeremiyah Love

Love has arrived in the NFL and on the Arizona roster with overwhelming hype following a stellar career at Notre Dame. His skill set is scintillating.

Nonetheless, Pollard is a proven commodity, even if his recognition hasn't matched his statistics.

Pollard was a Pro Bowler for the Cowboys in 2022, the first of his aforementioned quartet of 1,000-yard campaigns. Only former Titan and current Baltimore Raven Derrick Henry has also run to 1,000 yards in each of the last four NFL seasons.

Not bad company for Pollard.

He had a career-best 1,082 yards on the ground with five touchdowns last season.

For a Titans team coming off back-to-back three-win seasons, there are plenty of roster holes to plug, such as wide receiver, which was addressed with Carnell Tate's selection at No. 4. So, with the 29-year-old Pollard already in place to support quarterback Cam Ward and a Tennessee offense taking on offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's new scheme, sticking with the veteran makes sense.

As Pollard and his wife are expecting a fourth child, he's prepping for his eighth NFL season.

Pollard has played in at least 15 games in each of his seven NFL seasons, having slowly but surely become one of the league's more dependable running backs, unheralded as he might continue to be.

"The work ethic, everything that I'm doing behind the scenes, it's paying off," Pollard said, via The AP. "I slowly feel like throughout my career I've just slowly progressed more and more, and I feel like I'm still trending in that direction."