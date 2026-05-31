Tony Pollard 'wasn't really paying attention to' talk about Titans drafting Jeremiyah Love

Many a mock draft prognosticated Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love would land with the Tennessee Titans.
Never mind that Tony Pollard still holds a roster spot after four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons – the last two for Tennessee. It will forever be a mystery if the Titans would have used their No. 4 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft on Love had he not been picked by the Arizona Cardinals.
Poetically, Pollard is all about the love, which has far outweighed any thoughts about potentially being replaced by a first-round pick. He's also experienced with the business matters of the league, having left the Dallas Cowboys and signed with the Titans in free agency in 2024.
"I know in this league, it's their job to try to replace you," Pollard said this past week, via The Tennessean’s Nick Suss. "That's what comes with the business. To be honest, I wasn't really paying attention to it. Not much. I'd seen it, but I've got a wife and three kids and my wife's pregnant so I've got a lot of things that keep me occupied."
Love has arrived in the NFL and on the Arizona roster with overwhelming hype following a stellar career at Notre Dame. His skill set is scintillating.
Nonetheless, Pollard is a proven commodity, even if his recognition hasn't matched his statistics.
Pollard was a Pro Bowler for the Cowboys in 2022, the first of his aforementioned quartet of 1,000-yard campaigns. Only former Titan and current Baltimore Raven Derrick Henry has also run to 1,000 yards in each of the last four NFL seasons.
Not bad company for Pollard.
He had a career-best 1,082 yards on the ground with five touchdowns last season.
For a Titans team coming off back-to-back three-win seasons, there are plenty of roster holes to plug, such as wide receiver, which was addressed with Carnell Tate's selection at No. 4. So, with the 29-year-old Pollard already in place to support quarterback Cam Ward and a Tennessee offense taking on offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's new scheme, sticking with the veteran makes sense.
As Pollard and his wife are expecting a fourth child, he's prepping for his eighth NFL season.
Pollard has played in at least 15 games in each of his seven NFL seasons, having slowly but surely become one of the league's more dependable running backs, unheralded as he might continue to be.
"The work ethic, everything that I'm doing behind the scenes, it's paying off," Pollard said, via The AP. "I slowly feel like throughout my career I've just slowly progressed more and more, and I feel like I'm still trending in that direction."
As the Titans aim to emerge from the AFC South cellar, Pollard figures to be crucial in that endeavor, searching for a fifth 1,000-yard season and to prove that no Love for Tennessee is no problem.