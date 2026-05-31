 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Tony Pollard 'wasn't really paying attention to' talk about Titans drafting Jeremiyah Love

Published: May 31, 2026 at 01:54 PM
Author Image
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Many a mock draft prognosticated Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love would land with the Tennessee Titans.

Never mind that Tony Pollard still holds a roster spot after four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons – the last two for Tennessee. It will forever be a mystery if the Titans would have used their No. 4 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft on Love had he not been picked by the Arizona Cardinals.

Poetically, Pollard is all about the love, which has far outweighed any thoughts about potentially being replaced by a first-round pick. He's also experienced with the business matters of the league, having left the Dallas Cowboys and signed with the Titans in free agency in 2024.

"I know in this league, it's their job to try to replace you," Pollard said this past week, via The Tennessean’s Nick Suss. "That's what comes with the business. To be honest, I wasn't really paying attention to it. Not much. I'd seen it, but I've got a wife and three kids and my wife's pregnant so I've got a lot of things that keep me occupied."

Related Links

Love has arrived in the NFL and on the Arizona roster with overwhelming hype following a stellar career at Notre Dame. His skill set is scintillating.

Nonetheless, Pollard is a proven commodity, even if his recognition hasn't matched his statistics.

Pollard was a Pro Bowler for the Cowboys in 2022, the first of his aforementioned quartet of 1,000-yard campaigns. Only former Titan and current Baltimore Raven Derrick Henry has also run to 1,000 yards in each of the last four NFL seasons.

Not bad company for Pollard.

He had a career-best 1,082 yards on the ground with five touchdowns last season.

For a Titans team coming off back-to-back three-win seasons, there are plenty of roster holes to plug, such as wide receiver, which was addressed with Carnell Tate's selection at No. 4. So, with the 29-year-old Pollard already in place to support quarterback Cam Ward and a Tennessee offense taking on offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's new scheme, sticking with the veteran makes sense.

As Pollard and his wife are expecting a fourth child, he's prepping for his eighth NFL season.

Pollard has played in at least 15 games in each of his seven NFL seasons, having slowly but surely become one of the league's more dependable running backs, unheralded as he might continue to be.

"The work ethic, everything that I'm doing behind the scenes, it's paying off," Pollard said, via The AP. "I slowly feel like throughout my career I've just slowly progressed more and more, and I feel like I'm still trending in that direction."

As the Titans aim to emerge from the AFC South cellar, Pollard figures to be crucial in that endeavor, searching for a fifth 1,000-yard season and to prove that no Love for Tennessee is no problem.

Related Content

news

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions remain 'in a window' to win Super Bowl despite disappointing 2025

The Lions were largely seen as Super Bowl contenders in 2025 before falling short of the postseason after back-to-back berths. Despite the lackluster final results , aspirations and expectations aren't changed in the mind of Lions Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

news

Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence says retirement chances 'were very slim': 'I still have more to give'

Following 11 years with the Dallas Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks presented DeMarcus Lawrence with a prime opportunity to ride off into the sunset, but D-Law isn't retiring just yet.

news

New Bills WR DJ Moore admits to 'growing pains' in Buffalo, confident 'it's gonna be perfect later'

Just a few days into his new union with the Buffalo Bills, rookie head coach Joe Brady and quarterback Josh Allen, Moore admitted there's plenty of work to do to get into sync.

news

Jets' Garrett Wilson on 'mission' to return to his 'different standard': 'It's going to be a journey'

After injuries limited him to seven games, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is on a "mission" to return to prime form after New York's 3-14 showing.

news

Saquon Barkley reached out to Todd Gurley as Eagles RB seeks bounce-back season in new system

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is exploring all avenues to make the most of offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's new system -- including bouncing ideas off former great, Todd Gurley.

news

NFL Network: Vikings hiring Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley as new GM

The Vikings have their replacement for former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Minnesota is hiring Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley as its new GM, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Steelers' Patrick Queen dismisses 'charade' of earlier trade rumors: My business is to go play football

Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen dismissed trade rumors from earlier this offseason and made it clear he's not worried about heading into a contract year as he gears up for Pittsburgh's 2026 season.

news

QB Geno Smith: Finding success in reunion with Jets would be like 'superhero' movie

Geno Smith reuniting with the New York Jets after eight seasons away was a full-circle moment usually saved for screenplays. More specifically, the script sets up for a turnaround attempt worthy of the Marvel or DC universes.

news

Giants' Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter address discourse regarding QB's introduction of President Trump at rally

New York quarterback Jaxson Dart and edge Abdul Carter spoke to the media Friday regarding their discourse over Dart introducing President Trump at a recent rally.

news

NFL news roundup: Patriots OL Mike Onwenu signs revised deal; Giants fear WR Gunner Olszewski tore Achilles

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Report: Steelers part ways with special teams assistant Derius Swinton II due to violation of club policy

Pittsburgh has parted ways with special teams assistant Derius Swinton II due to a violation of club policy, according to ESPN.