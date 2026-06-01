Odell Beckham Jr. 'never wanted to leave' New York, 'hoping for the best' in a potential Giants reunion

The New York Giants have a renewed need at receiver following Gunner Olszewski's recent torn Achilles tendon. All eyes turn to Odell Beckham.

The former Giants star attended Brian Burns' charity softball game over the weekend, signing autographs for fans and speaking to the New York Post's Brandon London about the possibility of returning to his first NFL club.

"It's a place I never wanted to leave," Beckham said, "and it's just a special place in my heart, just to see all of these Big Blue jerseys -- just hoping for the best."

Beckham worked out for the Giants earlier this offseason, and new coach John Harbaugh didn't dismiss the idea of adding the veteran receiver, but noted it needed to be right for "both parties."

The Giants are set to hold a WR workout on Monday, and Beckham is expected to be one of those in attendance. The others include Braxton Berrios, Anthony Miller and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The 33-year-old receiver didn't play at all in 2025 after receiving a six-game PED ban. Beckham said the time away has made him appreciate the game more.