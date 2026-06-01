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Odell Beckham Jr. 'never wanted to leave' New York, 'hoping for the best' in a potential Giants reunion

Published: Jun 01, 2026 at 06:24 AM Updated: Jun 01, 2026 at 08:37 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The New York Giants have a renewed need at receiver following Gunner Olszewski's recent torn Achilles tendon. All eyes turn to Odell Beckham.

The former Giants star attended Brian Burns' charity softball game over the weekend, signing autographs for fans and speaking to the New York Post's Brandon London about the possibility of returning to his first NFL club.

"It's a place I never wanted to leave," Beckham said, "and it's just a special place in my heart, just to see all of these Big Blue jerseys -- just hoping for the best."

Beckham worked out for the Giants earlier this offseason, and new coach John Harbaugh didn't dismiss the idea of adding the veteran receiver, but noted it needed to be right for "both parties."

The Giants are set to hold a WR workout on Monday, and Beckham is expected to be one of those in attendance. The others include Braxton Berrios, Anthony Miller and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The 33-year-old receiver didn't play at all in 2025 after receiving a six-game PED ban. Beckham said the time away has made him appreciate the game more.

"I think you just rely on the things you always rely on, which is my faith," Beckham said. "And, you know, God has a place of special purpose and journey for me, and just being able to spend that time away, just made me realize some things. You know, I left some things unfinished."

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In 2024, Beckham appeared in nine games with the Miami Dolphins and caught nine passes for 55 yards. He hasn't been a significant part of an offense since the Super Bowl run with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, which ended in an ACL tear.

Beckham was asked what he'd say to anyone who questions whether he still has any juice left.

"I guess we gonna find out soon," Beckham said.

A return to New York would be a full-circle moment for the 2014 No. 12 overall pick. Beckham earned a Pro Bowl nod and went over 1,300 yards in each of his first three seasons with the Giants before injuries began to take their toll. He has neither reached those figures nor been to a Pro Bowl since 2016. Beckham spent two more seasons with Big Blue before the trade to Cleveland in 2019.

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