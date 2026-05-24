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Cowboys Pro Bowl OL Tyler Smith weighs in on playing guard or tackle

Published: May 24, 2026 at 01:21 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Regardless of where on the left side of the offensive line Tyler Smith has lined up, he's been a stalwart and a standout for the Dallas Cowboys since he was taken 24th overall in 2022.

Over the last three games of his third straight Pro Bowl campaign in 2025, Smith was moved to left tackle. Having played his preferred guard and tackle in three of his four seasons, the question begs as to just where he'll be lining up come kickoff for 2026?

"We had great conversations about it," Smith said recently, via the team website, of where he'll be playing. "I have an understanding of what it is. That's the most I can ask for is to just have that understanding early on. Obviously, I've got the utmost faith that we're going to go out there and we're going to do what we're going to do."

Judging by the satisfactory nature of Smith's words, one could guess he'll be starting at left guard, where he prefers. However, he's always proven himself to be a team-first player.

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As a rookie in 2022, Smith was called on to debut as left tackle, where he played 1,022 snaps to just 121 at guard as Tyron Smith was sidelined for most of the year with an injury.

Tyler Smith's second season was his only year in which he played solely at left guard.

In each of the last two seasons, he's played at least 100 snaps at left tackle, with 900-plus at left guard.

Tyler Guyton's injuries at left tackle in 2025 eventually led to Smith's return.

Guyton, who dealt with a bone fracture and high ankle sprain that led to him missing seven games, is expected to be ready to go for Week 1.

With Guyton at left tackle, Smith presumptively slotted at left guard, Cooper Beebe at center, 2025 first-rounder Tyler Booker at right guard and Terence Steele at right tackle, the Cowboys offensive line portends to be a formidable unit in front of quarterback Dak Prescott should good health be had.

Booker should only get better in Smith's mind, portending to a stellar interior.

"He approaches every day the right way, he's a guy that's constantly trying to get better, constantly asking questions," Smith said of Booker. "We're on the phone all the time… I think the sky is the limit in his second year, and he's starting from a great launch point in his rookie year for sure."

Smith's rookie year was a launch point of another kind, one that came with at left tackle rather than guard. Wherever he ends up for the duration of 2026, it's a safe bet Smith is going to be lined up where it's best for the 'Boys.

"Ultimately, I'll be in the position I need to be in," he said. "I'm good with where we're at."

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