Aidan Hutchinson: Lions remain 'in a window' to win Super Bowl despite disappointing 2025

The Lions advanced to the NFC Championship Game in the 2023 campaign, Hutchinson's second season. Despite the injury to Hutchinson, the Lions earned the NFC's top seed in 2024, but disappointment came quickly in the playoffs when Detroit was upset by Washington in the Divisional Round.

For the Lions to get back to where they want to be, Hutchinson's stellar play and improving the pass rush beside him is pivotal.

Hutchinson has routinely been a one-man motor in the pass-rushing department, having led his team in sacks during each of his four years, including the injury-shortened 2024. Some help was found last season when Al-Quadin Muhammad recorded 11 sacks, becoming the first Lions player to tally double-digit sacks beside Hutchinson since the latter was drafted.

Having emerged as one of the league's preeminent edges, Hutchinson is brimming with confidence after his healthy and impressive return.

"I feel like heading into Year 5, I do feel complete, in a sense of pass rush," he said. "Your pass rush kind of evolves and it grows throughout the years. There are wrinkles that you put in, but I feel like I have an answer for everything now.

"I feel like the knowledge of the game, knowledge of pass rush, my own development, is at a point where I feel very confident."

One alteration to Hutchinson's game is likely to be how often he's on the field.

His 14.5 career-high sacks came on a career-high 1,005 defensive snaps.

He's aware the team is looking to monitor his usage, but it all depends on game situation. If it's a big spot, Hutchinson isn't planning to leave the field.

"Yeah, it's a fine line," he said, via Detroit Football Network. "Sometimes, it's like overtime, I'm not coming out. If it's the fourth quarter, I'm not really coming out. I think towards the end of the season last year, we started being a little bit more deliberate about, hey, I'm going to take these first two plays off of this drive. Just (doing) that, I did feel it in the fourth quarter. It really helps, just taking a couple off here and there, it helps the conditioning for sure."