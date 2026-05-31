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Aidan Hutchinson: Lions remain 'in a window' to win Super Bowl despite disappointing 2025

Published: May 31, 2026 at 03:27 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

In past eras of Detroit Lions football, a 9-8 season might well be viewed as a breath of fresh air.

In 2025, it was a massive failure. The Lions were largely seen as Super Bowl contenders before falling short of the postseason after back-to-back berths. Despite the lackluster final results of a season ago, aspirations and expectations aren't changed in the mind of Lions Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

"I mean, look, we know we're in a window," Hutchinson said Friday amid organized team activities, via the Detroit Free Press. "So every year is kind of the same, the same intensity with the guys we've got."

Having suffered a broken tibia that cut his 2024 season drastically short, Hutchinson was back in the Lions lineup last season in prime form. The 2022 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall pick posted career bests of 14.5 sacks, 54 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 35 QB hits and earned his second career Pro Bowl selection.

Similar results for Hutch would be a boon for the Lions, but obviously an improved record for the club is paramount.

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The Lions advanced to the NFC Championship Game in the 2023 campaign, Hutchinson's second season. Despite the injury to Hutchinson, the Lions earned the NFC's top seed in 2024, but disappointment came quickly in the playoffs when Detroit was upset by Washington in the Divisional Round.

For the Lions to get back to where they want to be, Hutchinson's stellar play and improving the pass rush beside him is pivotal.

Hutchinson has routinely been a one-man motor in the pass-rushing department, having led his team in sacks during each of his four years, including the injury-shortened 2024. Some help was found last season when Al-Quadin Muhammad recorded 11 sacks, becoming the first Lions player to tally double-digit sacks beside Hutchinson since the latter was drafted.

Having emerged as one of the league's preeminent edges, Hutchinson is brimming with confidence after his healthy and impressive return.

"I feel like heading into Year 5, I do feel complete, in a sense of pass rush," he said. "Your pass rush kind of evolves and it grows throughout the years. There are wrinkles that you put in, but I feel like I have an answer for everything now.

"I feel like the knowledge of the game, knowledge of pass rush, my own development, is at a point where I feel very confident."

One alteration to Hutchinson's game is likely to be how often he's on the field.

His 14.5 career-high sacks came on a career-high 1,005 defensive snaps.

He's aware the team is looking to monitor his usage, but it all depends on game situation. If it's a big spot, Hutchinson isn't planning to leave the field.

"Yeah, it's a fine line," he said, via Detroit Football Network. "Sometimes, it's like overtime, I'm not coming out. If it's the fourth quarter, I'm not really coming out. I think towards the end of the season last year, we started being a little bit more deliberate about, hey, I'm going to take these first two plays off of this drive. Just (doing) that, I did feel it in the fourth quarter. It really helps, just taking a couple off here and there, it helps the conditioning for sure."

As with any season, there will be changes from the previous campaign, but the window hasn't closed on the Lions' Super Bowl expectations. Not as long as Hutchinson has anything to say about it, anyhow.

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