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Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence says retirement chances 'were very slim': 'I still have more to give'

Published: May 31, 2026 at 02:56 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

In his 12th season in the NFL and his first with the Seattle Seahawks, Demarcus Lawrence realized Super Bowl glory.

Following 11 years with the Dallas Cowboys, it presented the 34-year-old sack artist with a prime opportunity to ride off into the sunset.

Any speculation or concern that Lawrence was contemplating retirement was unfounded, however.

"Being able to reach the top and understanding that my body still has more to give, I still have more to give," Lawrence said, via the team website’s John Boyle. "And also, I had the most fun I've ever had playing football last year. So just taking all of that into consideration, knowing what I'd be leaving behind, the chances (of retirement) were very slim."

Lawrence's absence from earlier team workouts, despite the voluntary nature of the sessions, likely only brought about more questions concerning his future.

Turns out the 34-year-old "Tank" was just focused on being a good husband and father.

"Shout out to the fans that are concerned about me, just let them know D-Law is doing well," said Lawrence, who returned to the team to participate in the second day of organized team activities, per Boyle. "I'm currently working back in Texas right now. I've got the newborn and a 1-year-old, so I can't leave mom with all those responsibilities. She knows I'll be back here for the season, and the coaching staff knows my game plan. We're still working, I'm just not able to be here on a day-to-day basis."

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After the Seahawks' Super Bowl LX victory, Lawrence and his wife, Sasha, returned home to Texas, where Sasha gave birth to daughter, Syenna – the couple's sixth child.

Lawrence earned four Pro Bowl bids during his 11 years with the Cowboys. Following Year 1 with the Seahawks, he boasts 67.5 career sacks, having run up six in 2025 along with two more in the playoffs.

Ahead of last season, Lawrence wasn't shy in expressing his thoughts that he chose to sign with Seattle because he felt he had a far more realistic chance to win a Super Bowl there than in Dallas. He proved to prophetic.

So, after his fifth Pro Bowl season, if he feels he still has more to give, it might not be a smart bet to disagree.

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