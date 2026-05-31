Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence says retirement chances 'were very slim': 'I still have more to give'

In his 12th season in the NFL and his first with the Seattle Seahawks, Demarcus Lawrence realized Super Bowl glory.

Following 11 years with the Dallas Cowboys, it presented the 34-year-old sack artist with a prime opportunity to ride off into the sunset.

Any speculation or concern that Lawrence was contemplating retirement was unfounded, however.

"Being able to reach the top and understanding that my body still has more to give, I still have more to give," Lawrence said, via the team website’s John Boyle. "And also, I had the most fun I've ever had playing football last year. So just taking all of that into consideration, knowing what I'd be leaving behind, the chances (of retirement) were very slim."

Lawrence's absence from earlier team workouts, despite the voluntary nature of the sessions, likely only brought about more questions concerning his future.

Turns out the 34-year-old "Tank" was just focused on being a good husband and father.