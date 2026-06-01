 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jalen McMillan ready to help fill Mike Evans void in Buccaneers offense

Published: Jun 01, 2026 at 07:08 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Jalen McMillan bounced back from a scary neck injury last season that could have jeopardized his career. Now, with the injury fully in the past, the third-year pro is ready to take advantage of more opportunities.

"I am happy," McMillan said last week, via Pewter Report. "Just to be out there and to catch balls from Baker (Mayfield) and just to run on my feet, I feel good. ... I am definitely taking appreciation for the small things and celebrating small wins and call my mom and dad every day. I am not taking any relationship for granted, so life has been good.

"I had to sit in my bed and wonder, 'Is my neck going to heal correctly?' So, as soon as I was given the opportunity to play again, I knew that I could not look back and there was no time to be nervous and no time to be thinking about anything."

McMillan, a third-round pick in 2024, got off to a smashing start in his rookie campaign, generating eight touchdowns on 37 catches with 461 yards in 13 games. A preseason neck injury caused him to miss all but four games last season, but he showed fearlessness following his return, earning 12 catches for 178 yards, including a seven-catch, 114-yard Week 17 game against Miami.

Related Links

With Mike Evans leaving for San Francisco, McMillan's role is set to increase. At 6-foot-1, McMillan doesn't replace Evans' size, and he isn't a burner, but the demonstrated ability to make contested catches and stretch the field will fill a needed role. With new OC Zac Robinson noting that he views Emeka Egbuka as primarily a Z-receiver, and Chris Godwin doing his best work out of the slot, McMillan could see significant reps at the X spot. At the very least, he should rotate at that position, providing the chance to make plays in Tampa's offense.

Last week, coach Todd Bowles glowed about McMillan's mental hardiness.

"Jalen's tough. His mental toughness is unbelievable," Bowles said. "His competitiveness, the way he attacks the ball, the way he fights for every route and tries to get open and wants to be 'that guy,' you know, that gives you a lot of confidence that he'll be doing that in the games."

McMillan looked poised for a significant role last year before injuries struck. With Evans gone, the 24-year-old could make good on those projections a year later.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Eagles to sign ex-Packers WR Samori Toure; Giants work out receivers

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions' Dan Campbell: Penei Sewell's move to left tackle will be 'seamless'

The Lions' offseason offensive line overhaul keyed on moving All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to the left side to replace veteran Taylor Decker. Coach Dan Campbell has expressed confidence that the move will be smooth.

news

Raymond Berry dies at 93: Hall of Famer won 2 titles with Colts, including 'Greatest Game Ever Played'

A Colts legend, two-time NFL champion and former Patriots head coach, Raymond Berry died on May 25 at the age of 93, the Hall of Fame announced Monday.

news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott already impressed with rookie Caleb Downs: 'Contagious' confidence

Jerry Jones had the most notable quote of the Cowboys' offseason, comparing rookie Caleb Downs' leadership abilities to those of quarterback Dak Prescott. The QB didn't reject the comparison.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. 'never wanted to leave' New York, 'hoping for the best' in a potential Giants reunion

The New York Giants worked out Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this offseason and could revisit signing the wideout following a recent injury at the position.

news

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions remain 'in a window' to win Super Bowl despite disappointing 2025

The Lions were largely seen as Super Bowl contenders in 2025 before falling short of the postseason after back-to-back berths. Despite the lackluster final results , aspirations and expectations aren't changed in the mind of Lions Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

news

Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence says retirement chances 'were very slim': 'I still have more to give'

Following 11 years with the Dallas Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks presented DeMarcus Lawrence with a prime opportunity to ride off into the sunset, but D-Law isn't retiring just yet.

news

Tony Pollard 'wasn't really paying attention to' talk about Titans drafting Jeremiyah Love

Many a mock draft had the Titans selecting Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love. Coming off his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, Tony Pollard says the talk didn't bother him much.

news

New Bills WR DJ Moore admits to 'growing pains' in Buffalo, confident 'it's gonna be perfect later'

Just a few days into his new union with the Buffalo Bills, rookie head coach Joe Brady and quarterback Josh Allen, Moore admitted there's plenty of work to do to get into sync.

news

Jets' Garrett Wilson on 'mission' to return to his 'different standard': 'It's going to be a journey'

After injuries limited him to seven games, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is on a "mission" to return to prime form after New York's 3-14 showing.

news

Saquon Barkley reached out to Todd Gurley as Eagles RB seeks bounce-back season in new system

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is exploring all avenues to make the most of offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's new system -- including bouncing ideas off former great, Todd Gurley.