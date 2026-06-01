Jalen McMillan ready to help fill Mike Evans void in Buccaneers offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Jalen McMillan bounced back from a scary neck injury last season that could have jeopardized his career. Now, with the injury fully in the past, the third-year pro is ready to take advantage of more opportunities.
"I am happy," McMillan said last week, via Pewter Report. "Just to be out there and to catch balls from Baker (Mayfield) and just to run on my feet, I feel good. ... I am definitely taking appreciation for the small things and celebrating small wins and call my mom and dad every day. I am not taking any relationship for granted, so life has been good.
"I had to sit in my bed and wonder, 'Is my neck going to heal correctly?' So, as soon as I was given the opportunity to play again, I knew that I could not look back and there was no time to be nervous and no time to be thinking about anything."
McMillan, a third-round pick in 2024, got off to a smashing start in his rookie campaign, generating eight touchdowns on 37 catches with 461 yards in 13 games. A preseason neck injury caused him to miss all but four games last season, but he showed fearlessness following his return, earning 12 catches for 178 yards, including a seven-catch, 114-yard Week 17 game against Miami.
With Mike Evans leaving for San Francisco, McMillan's role is set to increase. At 6-foot-1, McMillan doesn't replace Evans' size, and he isn't a burner, but the demonstrated ability to make contested catches and stretch the field will fill a needed role. With new OC Zac Robinson noting that he views Emeka Egbuka as primarily a Z-receiver, and Chris Godwin doing his best work out of the slot, McMillan could see significant reps at the X spot. At the very least, he should rotate at that position, providing the chance to make plays in Tampa's offense.
Last week, coach Todd Bowles glowed about McMillan's mental hardiness.
"Jalen's tough. His mental toughness is unbelievable," Bowles said. "His competitiveness, the way he attacks the ball, the way he fights for every route and tries to get open and wants to be 'that guy,' you know, that gives you a lot of confidence that he'll be doing that in the games."
McMillan looked poised for a significant role last year before injuries struck. With Evans gone, the 24-year-old could make good on those projections a year later.