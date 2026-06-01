Jalen McMillan ready to help fill Mike Evans void in Buccaneers offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Jalen McMillan bounced back from a scary neck injury last season that could have jeopardized his career. Now, with the injury fully in the past, the third-year pro is ready to take advantage of more opportunities.

"I am happy," McMillan said last week, via Pewter Report. "Just to be out there and to catch balls from Baker (Mayfield) and just to run on my feet, I feel good. ... I am definitely taking appreciation for the small things and celebrating small wins and call my mom and dad every day. I am not taking any relationship for granted, so life has been good.

"I had to sit in my bed and wonder, 'Is my neck going to heal correctly?' So, as soon as I was given the opportunity to play again, I knew that I could not look back and there was no time to be nervous and no time to be thinking about anything."