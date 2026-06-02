Saints WR Chris Olave aiming for a contract extension by training camp 

Olave enters the fifth and final year of his rookie contract set to earn $15.493 million.

The Saints have spoken optimistically about getting a deal done with Olave, but have yet to lock down the former first-round pick up long-term. It feels, at this point, less like an "if" question and more about when the deal is consummated and how much it costs.

The wide receiver market is booming, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba resetting the top of the position at $42.15 million per season. Ten wideouts make more than $30 million. Where does Olave land in that stretch? Boasting three 1,000-plus yard seasons in four campaigns, Olave is a playmaking talent with smooth route-running ability that allows him to beat any coverage. He's a legit No. 1 in a growing offense. However, he has had injury concerns, never playing 17 games in a season, and has never earned a Pro Bowl nod.

Regardless of where the sides settle, it's clear that Olave has earned his payday, and the Saints, with the addition of rookie Jordyn Tyson, want to keep him around to grow with quarterback Tyler Shough and the rest of Kellen Moore's offense.