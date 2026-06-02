Bengals react to Browns' Myles Garrett trade: 'Good for us'

It's good for Cincy offensive tackles Orlando Brown and Amarius Mims, who no longer have to face the NFL's single-season sack record holder twice a year. But Brown noted that Jared Verse, part of Cleveland's return in the deal, is still a formidable opponent, and that one player does not make a team go.

"It doesn't matter. You still have to go win on Sundays. Congrats to Myles. That's how I feel. We still have to go win," Brown said. "(Verse) is a young player who is also a great player. Very talented. I have a lot of respect for his game."

Mims echoed those thoughts.

"It's the hardest division anywhere, whether it's Myles Garrett or Jared Verse," Mims said. "Both great players. Both have been to the Pro Bowl. Verse has been every year he's been in the league. We came in together. A great player. You've got to block both of them at the end of the day."