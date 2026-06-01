Odell Beckham signs with Giants to return to New York where he began NFL career

Turn back the clock to 2018: OBJ is a New York Giant.

New York is signing wide receiver Odell Beckham, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per sources. The team later announced the signing.

OBJ's return to Big Blue comes after a Monday workout with the team, his second of the offseason. Veteran WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who also worked out for the club on Monday, is also signing with New York, per Rapoport and Garafolo. The Giants also agreed to terms with receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios, per ESPN.

"Nothin was ever given to me I worked for everything I have," Beckham wrote on Instagram following the signing. "Never give up on urself. Home Team i'm back…. Let's get itttt"

Beckham, 33, did not play last season, during which he received a six-game suspension in October for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

He last suited up during a forgettable 2024 campaign for the Miami Dolphins, making nine catches for 55 yards in nine appearances before he and the team agreed to part ways. The season before, he totaled 565 yards and three touchdowns on 35 catches for the Baltimore Ravens and then-coach John Harbaugh. He first rose to prominence with the Giants from 2014-18, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and making three Pro Bowls while amassing 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 scores.

His signing therefore serves as a double reunion of sorts, bringing him back to the team that drafted him No. 12 overall in 2014 and connecting him again to Harbaugh, who in March told NFL senior national columnist Judy Battista that Beckham is one of his "favorite people in the world."

Beckham participated in Brian Burns' charity softball game this weekend ahead of his workout and expressed his desire for a return to New York.