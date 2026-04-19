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NFL Network: Giants trading DT Dexter Lawrence to Bengals in exchange for 2026 No. 10 overall pick

Published: Apr 18, 2026 at 09:18 PM Updated: Apr 18, 2026 at 10:09 PM
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Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence got his trade wish, and the Giants got their coveted first-round compensation in exchange.

New York is sending Lawrence to the Bengals for the No. 10 overall pick in Thursday's draft, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Rapoport and Garafolo added that Cincinnati will also be giving Lawrence the extension he has been seeking.

Lawrence, 28, has spent all seven of his NFL seasons with Big Blue and made three straight Pro Bowls from 2022-24, but with two seasons left on his contract, he hoped for a new one. When those talks continued to stall, it was reported he requested a trade on April 6. On April 14, Rapoport reported contract talks were at an impasse and it was likely the situation would play out by the start of the draft.

The resolution has positioned the Giants with two top-ten picks -- their original No. 5 and Cincy's No. 10 -- and the Bengals with a fearsome interior defender to hopefully help stop a three-year playoff skid.

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Receiving such a high selection back is a massive get for the Giants to kickstart the John Harbaugh era.

Already stocked with a potential franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart and a difference maker like Malik Nabers at wideout, it's a huge opportunity for New York to build around Dart on a cheap rookie contract, either by adding another weapon or bolstering his protection. The Giants will also need to plug a massive hole now at DT along a defensive line that was already in need of some upgrades regardless of if Lawrence had remained in town or not.

The move marks an increasing openness by the Bengals, often risk averse in the past, to take big swings. With Lawrence heading into his age-29 season, this is undoubtedly a win-now move, and coupled with the lucrative extensions for wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins last offseason shows Cincinnati's willingness to give Joe Burrow what he needs to compete.

Though he had a down year in 2025, dropping from a career-high nine sacks the season prior to 0.5, Lawrence is still an enforcer whose impact goes far beyond the stat sheet.

Lawrence eats up blockers, having seen a 53.2 double-team percentage since 2021, the highest in the NFL during that span (minimum 750 snaps), per NFL Research. That percentage has amounted to 1,103 double teams on his pass rushes over the past five seasons, making him the only player in quadruple digits. Considering his new teammate defensive end B.J. Hill ranks third in that same timeframe with 980 double teams, a nightmare could be incoming for opposing offenses.

Blockers will have to choose, and either Lawrence, Hill or another Bengals pass rusher should benefit.

The Bengals-Giants blockbuster will have ripple effects to follow for many seasons to come, with Cincy loading up for a run and New York now ready to rebuild in a hurry.

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