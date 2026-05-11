2026 NFL schedule release: Bills to host Lions on 'Thursday Night Football' on Prime Video in Week 2

- WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)
- WHEN: Week 2 | Sept. 17 | 8:15 p.m. ET
- HOW TO WATCH: Prime Video, NFL+
Prime Video's Thursday Night Football slate kicks off in Western New York.
The Buffalo Bills will host the Detroit Lions in Week 2 on Sept. 17 to open the TNF slate, the NFL announced on Monday.
The Bills are opening the new Highmark Stadium for the 2026 season, and Week 2 in prime time will be the stadium's debut game for Buffalo.
The Bills are coming off a 12-5 campaign, a down season by their standards, losing in the Divisional Round after making the playoffs as a wild-card team. It broke a streak of five straight AFC East titles. Meanwhile, the Lions are likewise following up a 9-8 campaign in which they plummeted from atop the NFC North to the cellar.
The Week 2 matchup could be ripe for fireworks in the Bills' new home. 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, 2025 league rushing champion James Cook, and new receiver DJ Moore bring pop under rookie head coach Joe Brady. Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and the explosive Lions offense take on a revamped Bills defense under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonard. Prime Video might be in for a high-scoring tussle to open its season slate.
The entire 2026 NFL schedule release will take place on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch all the coverage at NFL.com and NFL+.