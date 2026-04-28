Offseason checklist for all 32 NFL teams: What did the draft cross off and what's left to do?

The 2026 NFL Draft checked more boxes for all 32 teams, but there are still some unfinished tasks as the league enters the summer months. That said, allow me to identify the three biggest items remaining on each franchise's offseason to-do list.
AFC EAST
Still to do:
- Figure out Keon Coleman’s role
- Add to the defensive front
- What changes will Joe Brady make?
The Bills didn’t trade Coleman during the draft, and Brandon Beane has continued to positively trumpet the former second-round pick. However, with the additions of DJ Moore and fourth-rounder Skyler Bell, what place does Coleman play in Joe Brady’s offense in 2026? The spotlight on Coleman will remain throughout offseason workouts and into training camp. If his role looks ancillary, expect trade chatter to pick up again later this summer. The defense added second-rounder T.J. Parker to the edge, but another body would be helpful, particularly inside and at linebacker. I’m curious to see how Brady will deploy his offense differently now that there is truly no restrictor plate on his abilities. We likely won’t have any reliable answers until the season starts, but it’s a question to puzzle heading into Josh Allen's ninth season.
Bills' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 2 (No. 35): Edge T.J. Parker, Clemson
- Round 2 (No. 62): CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
- Round 4 (No. 102): OT Jude Bowry, Boston College
- Round 4 (No. 125): WR Skyler Bell, UConn
- Round 4 (No. 126): LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
- Round 5 (No. 167): DB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
- Round 5 (No. 181): DT Zane Durant, Penn State
- Round 7 (No. 220): CB Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri
- Round 7 (No. 239): P Tommy Doman Jr., Florida
- Round 7 (No. 241): OG Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Extend De'Von Achane
- How will rookie WRs contribute?
- What will the offense look like?
The Achane trade chatter can finally quiet. The question moving forward is when the extension will come and how much the Dolphins will pay the dynamic running back. In an offseason of change, locking down Achane is an important step for the new regime. Miami drafted three wide receivers, including third-rounders Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell. Given the question marks in the wideout room, can the rookies immediately step into big roles? There are a ton of unknowns for the Miami pass-catching corps. Additionally, I’m interested in how Bobby Slowik’s offense will shape up with Malik Willis under center. We expect a run-heavy approach with Achane. How much are they willing to let Willis use his legs when the season starts?
Dolphins' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 12): OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
- Round 1 (No. 27): CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
- Round 2 (No. 43): LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
- Round 3 (No. 75): WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech
- Round 3 (No. 87): TE Will Kacmarek, Ohio State
- Round 3 (No. 94): WR Chris Bell, Louisville
- Round 4 (No. 130): LB Trey Moore, Texas
- Round 4 (No. 138): LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
- Round 5 (No. 158): S Michael Taaffe, Texas
- Round 5 (No. 177): WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
- Round 5 (No. 180): TE Seydou Traore, Mississippi State
- Round 6 (No. 200): OG DJ Campbell, Texas
- Round 7 (No. 238): Edge Max Llewellyn, Iowa
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- AJ Brown trade?
- Where will Caleb Lomu play?
- Get more depth at safety
It’s all but assumed that A.J. Brown will be a Patriot in 2026. We’re now waiting until after June 1 for sides to make the deal. The price will be interesting. Jaylen Waddle was exchanged for a first-rounder earlier this offseason. However, will the Pats insist on paying less for a player the Eagles are destined to move? Will there be conditions attached? The speculation has another month-plus to run its course. Do the Pats then part ways with others while adding Brown -- i.e., Kayshon Boutte? The Pats traded up in the first round to land tackle Lomu. Now the question is where he’ll play and whether the Pats will continue to insist Will Campbell is their left tackle. New England signed Kevin Byard, but there are depth questions at safety if injuries strike. Adding a veteran would make sense at some point.
Patriots' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 28): OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
- Round 2 (No. 55): Edge Gabe Jacas, Illinois
- Round 3 (No. 95): TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame
- Round 5 (No. 171): CB Karon Prunty, Wake Forest
- Round 6 (No. 196): OT Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
- Round 6 (No. 212): LB Namdi Obiazor, TCU
- Round 7 (No. 234): QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech
- Round 7 (No. 245): RB Jam Miller, Alabama
- Round 7 (No. 247): Edge Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- How will Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. be used?
- Extend Breece Hall
- Is the revamped defense significantly better?
Gang Green added some firepower in the draft with tight end Sadiq and wide receiver Cooper, upgrading the weapons around Geno Smith. Will new offensive coordinator Frank Reich lean into two-TE sets to get Sadiq and Mason Taylor on the field together? If so, how much run will Cooper get as an inside-outside receiver alongside Garrett Wilson? The Jets have Hall for 2026 but should look to lock down the shifty back long-term. It’s something brass has suggested it wants to do. New York has until July 15 to get it done. The Jets completely revamped the defense with a slew of veterans and rookies David Bailey and D’Angelo Ponds in the first two rounds. On paper, it’s a massive upgrade, but we need to see it in action for a unit that famously generated zero INTs in 2025.
Jets' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 2): Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
- Round 1 (No. 16): TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
- Round 1 (No. 30): WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
- Round 2 (No. 50): CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
- Round 4 (No. 103): DT Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
- Round 4 (No. 110): QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
- Round 6 (No. 188): OG Anez Cooper, Miami
- Round 7 (No. 228): S VJ Payne, Kansas State
Offseason additions | Departures
AFC NORTH
Still to do:
- Glaring need at center
- Extend Lamar Jackson
- Will Nnamdi Madubuike be ready for Week 1
The Ravens exited the draft upgrading the interior offensive line with first-round guard Olaivavega Ioane, but never replaced center Tyler Linderbaum, creating a glaring problem at the pivot. It’s an issue with no easy fix at this stage. The Ravens might have to wait until training camp battles begin to see if a veteran option becomes available. Jackson’s contract situation will shade the rest of the offseason. It’s an issue the Ravens want to resolve, but heretofore have yet to find a solution with the QB. Will he surpass Dak Prescott as the highest-paid player in the league? The Ravens received good news regarding Madubuike, but it remains to be seen when he might be ready. His importance to Jesse Minter’s defense can’t be overstated.
Ravens' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 14): OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
- Round 2 (No. 45): Edge Zion Young, Missouri
- Round 3 (No. 80): WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC
- Round 4 (No. 115): WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
- Round 4 (No. 133): TE Matthew Hibner, SMU
- Round 5 (No. 162): CB Chandler Rivers, Duke
- Round 5 (No. 173): TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama
- Round 5 (No. 174): RB Adam Randall, Clemson
- Round 6 (No. 211): P Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
- Round 7 (No. 250): DL Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
- Round 7 (No. 253): OG Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Coach up young LBs
- Continue to bulk up the secondary
- Add a swing tackle?
The Bengals checked most of their boxes with their draft assets. Say what you’d like about the Dexter Lawrence trade, but he looks a lot better in the middle of the defense than anyone they’d have taken at No. 10. The second-round addition of Cashius Howell improves depth on the edge and third-round pick Tacario Davis boosts the corner crew. I also thought it was smart to add a couple of Day 3 interior offensive linemen, with center Ted Karras and guard Dalton Risner each entering a contract season. The big question for me is whether Cincy adds a veteran linebacker. Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter struggled last year. If they stick with the youngsters, it’s on the coaching staff to get more out of them. Adding a nickel corner and a veteran swing tackle could also be options in the coming months.
Bengals' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 2 (No. 41): Edge Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
- Round 3 (No. 72): CB Tacario Davis, Washington
- Round 4 (No. 128): C Connor Lew, Auburn
- Round 4 (No. 140): WR Colbie Young, Georgia
- Round 6 (No. 189): OT Brian Parker II, Duke
- Round 7 (No. 221): TE Jack Endries, Texas
- Round 7 (No. 226): DT Landon Robinson, Navy
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Who's QB1?
- Sort out the offensive line
- How do the WR roles shake out?
Now that the draft is in the rearview, the biggest question in Cleveland is who starts Week 1 under center, and how much leash will that player get? The chatter around Deshaun Watson has been positive, but we’ve heard that refrain before at this stage of the offseason. Do we expect a different outcome for a player who has started 19 games over the past five seasons and is coming off multiple injuries? Will Shedeur Sanders stake his claim as the QB of the future under Todd Monken? Is Dillon Gabriel gone? How will Taylen Green be used, if at all? We have far more questions than answers right now. GM Andrew Berry spent the offseason completely remaking the offensive line, with a trove of blockers who could play multiple positions. Now we need to find who lands where. The Browns insisted that drafting KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston doesn’t push Jerry Jeudy off the No. 1 spot. We’ll see if that stance changes if the rookies hit the ground running.
Browns' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 9): OT Spencer Fano, Utah
- Round 1 (No. 24): WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- Round 2 (No. 39): WR Denzel Boston, Washington
- Round 2 (No. 58): S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
- Round 3 (No. 86): OT Austin Barber, Florida
- Round 5 (No. 146): C Parker Brailsford, Alabama
- Round 5 (No. 149): LB Justin Jefferson, Alabama
- Round 5 (No. 170): TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati
- Round 6 (No. 182): QB Taylen Green, Arkansas
- Round 7 (No. 248): TE Carsen Ryan, BYU
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Figure out QB situation
- Answer offensive line questions
- Add defensive depth
The assumption is that Aaron Rodgers will return, but until he signs on the dotted line, it’s all projection. If the 42-year-old does indeed come back, the next question is how the backup situation shakes out. Mason Rudolph remains on the roster. The Steelers were talking up Will Howard earlier this offseason, but used a third-round pick on Drew Allar. Regardless of Rodgers’ situation, it’s a fascinating room in Pittsburgh moving forward. Max Iheanachor brings potential to start at tackle, but is a raw prospect who could be asked to step in with Broderick Jones undergoing neck surgery. The Steelers could also flip Troy Fautanu to the left side. Pittsburgh didn’t add to its inside linebacker crew in the draft and could look for some depth right up the gut of an aging D.
Steelers' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 21): OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
- Round 2 (No. 47): WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
- Round 3 (No. 76): QB Drew Allar, Penn State
- Round 3 (No. 85): CB Daylen Everette, Georgia
- Round 3 (No. 96): OG Gennings Dunker, Iowa
- Round 4 (No. 121): WR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
- Round 5 (No. 169): TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana
- Round 6 (No. 210): DE Gabe Rubio, Notre Dame
- Round 7 (No. 224): S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
- Round 7 (No. 230): RB Eli Heidenreich, Navy
Offseason additions | Departures
AFC SOUTH
Still to do:
- Sort out O-line additions
- Tank Dell’s health
- Will Kayden McDonald earn a starting role?
The Texans revamped the offensive line yet again, adding Braden Smith, Wyatt Teller and rookies Keylan Rutledge and Febechi Nwaiwu, among others. On paper, it’s a much-improved group. This game isn’t played on paper -- and we’ve said that before about previous attempts. We’ll need offseason work to see who slots where in front of C.J. Stroud. The timeline for Dell’s return remains murky, but at least he’s been participating in some offseason work. Getting the receiver back would be a big boon for the passing offense that’s been far too inconsistent. Second-rounder Kayden McDonald brings an already beastly defensive line more potency. Will he be an immediate starter or open the season in a rotational role?
Texans' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 26): OG Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
- Round 2 (No. 36): DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
- Round 2 (No. 59): TE Marlin Klein, Michigan
- Round 4 (No. 106): OG Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
- Round 4 (No. 123): LB Wade Woodaz, Clemson
- Round 5 (No. 141): S Kamari Ramsey, USC
- Round 6 (No. 204): WR Lewis Bond, Boston College
- Round 7 (No. 243): LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Find WR help
- Decide on Anthony Richardson’s future?
- Add more defensive aid
Alec Pierce got paid, but surgery has sidelined him during offseason workouts. With the trade of Michael Pittman and not drafting a receiver until the seventh round (Deion Burks), there are questions in the receiver corps in Indy. Adding another veteran behind Pierce, Josh Downs and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine seems like a priority at some point. The Colts haven’t closed the door on Anthony Richardson sticking for another season. There was no smoke about moving him during the draft -- despite a class viewed as weak. At this point, even if a starter suffers an injury, would a team really offer anything of value for Richardson? Given the QB’s desire to move on, the lack of a long-term future, and the absence of a veteran backup on the roster, the situation could get messier. The Colts didn’t draft a pass rusher until Day 3 and could use more pop off the edge. Dipping into the veteran pool -- even if it means waiting until cut day -- seems likely. With Kenny Moore on his way out, a nickel could be in question if Justin Walley stumbles.
Colts' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 2 (No. 53): LB CJ Allen, Georgia
- Round 3 (No. 78): S A.J. Haulcy, LSU
- Round 4 (No. 113): OG Jalen Farmer, Kentucky
- Round 4 (No. 135): LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
- Round 5 (No. 156): Edge George Gumbs Jr., Florida
- Round 6 (No. 214): Edge Caden Curry, Ohio State
- Round 7 (No. 237): RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky
- Round 7 (No. 254): WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to come:
- Can Ventrell Miller fill Devin Lloyd's shoes?
- Actual plan for Travis Hunter?
- Is there enough edge pop?
The Jags didn’t draft a linebacker, setting the stage for Miller to take over. He was always going to get the first crack at replacing Lloyd in the middle of the defense, but not selecting a rookie to potentially push Miller is somewhat of a surprise. If the fourth-year pro struggles, particularly in coverage, it could become a concern. Now that we’ve gotten past the draft, questions about Hunter’s role will only increase as we head toward training camp. Will they indeed use the dynamic playmaker primarily as a corner, and how might he respond if that’s the case? Jacksonville bulked up the middle of the defensive line but didn’t add to the edge until Wesley Williams in the fourth round. Is there enough behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker to boost a pass rush that struggled through stretches in 2026?
Jaguars' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 2 (No. 56): TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M
- Round 3 (No. 81): DT Albert Regis, Texas A&M
- Round 3 (No. 88): OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
- Round 3 (No. 100): S Jalen Huskey, Maryland
- Round 4 (No. 119): Edge Wesley Williams, Duke
- Round 5 (No. 164): TE Tanner Koziol, Houston
- Round 6 (No. 191): WR Josh Cameron, Baylor
- Round 6 (No. 203): WR CJ Williams, Stanford
- Round 7 (No. 233): Edge Zach Durfee, Washington
- Round 7 (No. 240): LB Parker Hughes, Middle Tennessee
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Develop Cam Ward
- Add a veteran offensive lineman
- Is Carnell Tate a No. 1?
Priority No. 1 in Tennessee: Help Ward. The QB’s development has always been the front-burner issue, and the Titans selecting Tate at No. 4 overall certainly helps. Brian Daboll is tasked with getting the most out of Ward, who flashed big-play ability but needs to improve his consistency in 2026. The pieces are in place for the former No. 1 overall pick to thrive. Now we need to see it. To help Ward, the Titans could use another veteran in the middle. Bringing back Kevin Zeitler would make sense to shore up a spot of need. Adding Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson greatly improved the Titans' passing attack. Tate will have a chance to prove he’s a legit No. 1 option early in the campaign. If he blasts off with Ward, this could be an extremely fun offense to watch. The lingering question in the WR crew is how much Calvin Ridley has left.
Titans' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 4): WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
- Round 1 (No. 31): Edge Keldric Faulk, Auburn
- Round 2 (No. 60): LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
- Round 5 (No. 142): OG Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
- Round 5 (No. 165): RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
- Round 6 (No. 184): DT Jackie Marshall, Baylor
- Round 6 (No. 194): C Pat Coogan, Indiana
- Round 7 (No. 225): TE Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma
Offseason additions | Departures
AFC WEST
Still to come:
- Bo Nix's health
- Figure out Jonah Elliss' role
- What does offense look like with Davis Webb calling plays?
With a complete roster, the to-do list in Denver is minimal at this point. Sure, we need to see the pecking order at running back and who pulls away behind Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton in the WR room, but the roster has few holes. The key at this stage is ensuring Bo Nix enters healthy and stays that way. If he hadn’t suffered an injury, the Broncos were probably playing in Santa Clara in February. Nix reportedly had a scheduled re-check and is continuing to progress positively. We need more of those sorts of updates. On defense, the Broncos didn’t draft an immediate contributor off the edge or at linebacker, which means Elliss’ transition to combo-player is probably a go. Will it stick? Davis Webb taking over play-calling offers an intriguing subplot in Denver this year, albeit one we won’t have any answers to until September. How might the skyrocketing assistant call things differently than his Super Bowl-winning head coach?
Broncos' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 3 (No. 66): DT Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M
- Round 4 (No. 108): RB Jonah Coleman, Washington
- Round 4 (No. 111): OG Kage Casey, Boise State
- Round 5 (No. 152): TE Justin Joly, N.C. State
- Round 7 (No. 246): S Miles Scott, Illinois
- Round 7 (No. 256): TE Dallen Bentley, Utah
- Round 7 (No. 257): LB Red Murdock, Buffalo
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- GetPatrick Mahomes healthy
- Bring in a wide receiver -- maybe Tyreek Hill?
- What impact will the rookie defenders have immediately?
The No. 1 focus in Kansas City remains Mahomes’ knee. We’ve heard no concerns, but it's still very early in the process. The addition of Garrett Nussmeier in the seventh round brings some intrigue to the QB room, but Justin Fields should still get the bulk of the early reps. K.C. needs to ensure Fields is prepped if Mahomes can’t play Week 1. With the Chiefs focusing on defense early, the receiver corps didn’t see an addition until Cyrus Allen in the fifth round. Despite Andy Reid previously brushing off questions when asked about Tyreek Hill, is it fait accompli that the veteran returns to Kansas City when he’s healthy? K.C. spent heavily to replenish the defense. Mansoor Delane is already penciled in as a starter. R Mason Thomas and Peter Woods could also earn hefty workloads early. The Chiefs' D needed refreshing. They got it. Now, the question is how good will the new players be in Steve Spagnuolo’s system.
Chiefs' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 6): CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
- Round 1 (No. 29): DT Peter Woods, Clemson
- Round 2 (No. 40): Edge R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
- Round 4 (No. 109): CB Jadon Canady, Oregon
- Round 5 (No. 161): RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
- Round 5 (No. 176): WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati
- Round 7 (No. 249): QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza in Week 1?
- Jermod McCoy’s health
- Answer O-line questions
The debate will rage the rest of the summer: Cousins or Mendoza? Hearing new coach Klint Kubiak talk this offseason, it sure seems like he plans to let Cousins open the season under center while Mendoza develops from the sideline. It’s a prudent plan. The question is whether they stick to it and for how long. No. 1 overall picks don’t ride the pine in today’s NFL. Even if Cousins is better than veterans who’ve been paired with top QBs in the past, there will still be pressure to play Mendoza. If the rookie lights up third-stringers in the preseason, those calls will be louder. Will Kubiak be able to ignore them? Jermod McCoy fell to the fourth round due to concerns about his knee. The Raiders could get the steal of the draft if he’s healthy. Long-term concerns can be dealt with another day -- particularly for a fourth-rounder. McCoy would be a massive upgrade at an area of need if he’s ready to fly. There remain questions along the offensive line even after signing Tyler Linderbaum this offseason. The Raiders will need to them out and see if third-rounder Trey Zuhn II can win a role. The coaching can’t be worse than last year, so off the bat, there is more optimism that the group can improve. They’ll need to.
Raiders' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 1): QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
- Round 2 (No. 38): DB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
- Round 3 (No. 67): Edge Keyron Crawford, Auburn
- Round 3 (No. 91): OG Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
- Round 4 (No. 101): CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
- Round 4 (No. 122): RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas
- Round 5 (No. 150): S Dalton Johnson, Arizona
- Round 5 (No. 175): CB Hezekiah Masses, Cal
- Round 6 (No. 195): WR Malik Benson, Oregon
- Round 7 (No. 229): DT Brandon Cleveland, N.C. State
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Extensions for Derwin James and Tuli Tuipulotu
- Will rookie O-linemen earn roles?
- Add TE depth
The Chargers have two candidates for extensions this offseason, with James and Tuipulotu both entering the final year of their respective contracts. Given the key role they’ll each play in new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary’s system, getting those deals done before they become bigger questions during the season should be a priority. The Chargers threw draft assets at upgrading the offensive line. Jake Slaughter projects to play right away. As for the Day 3 picks, can they become more than depth additions to a unit that badly needed upgrades? The statuses of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt will also be something to track in the coming months. L.A. didn’t draft a tight end, and given new OC Mike McDaniel’s usage, another veteran could be in the mix. Darren Waller, who caught six TDs last year for McDaniel in Miami, could make sense if he wants to keep playing.
Chargers' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 22): Edge Akheem Mesidor, Miami
- Round 2 (No. 63): OG Jake Slaughter, Florida
- Round 4 (No. 105): WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
- Round 4 (No. 117): OT Travis Burke, Memphis
- Round 4 (No. 131): S Genesis Smith, Arizona
- Round 5 (No. 145): DT Nick Barrett, South Carolina
- Round 6 (No. 202): OG Logan Taylor, Boston College
- Round 6 (No. 206): OG Alex Harkey, Oregon
Offseason additions | Departures
NFC EAST
Still to do:
- What will the new defense look like?
- How does George Pickens respond to playing on tag?
- Add RB depth
The Cowboys certainly gave defensive coordinator Christian Parker some toys to play with. Caleb Downs provides a movable chess piece, and Malachi Lawrence can bring some pop off the edge. The trade for veteran linebacker Dee Winters also provides some stability in the middle. There is no question that the worst defense in the league last year is better right now. I want to see how a first-time DC will deploy his weapons before getting too giddy, though. Cowboys brass said it won’t negotiate a long-term deal with Pickens. How will he react to that news, and will it hover over Dallas like a thick smog all season? Running back isn’t a pressing need after re-signing Javonte Williams, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Dallas add veteran insurance for a back who had 951 more rushing yards than any other Cowboy last season.
Cowboys' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 11): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
- Round 1 (No. 23): Edge Malachi Lawrence, UCF
- Round 3 (No. 92): Edge Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
- Round 4 (No. 112): OT Drew Shelton, Penn State
- Round 4 (No. 114): CB Devin Moore, Florida
- Round 4 (No. 137): DL LT Overton, Alabama
- Round 7 (No. 218): WR Anthony Smith, East Carolina
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Fill hole inside after Dexter Lawrence trade
- Get Malik Nabers/Cam Skattebo healthy
- Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux?
The trade of Lawrence to Cincinnati left a massive hole in the middle of the Giants defense that went unfilled in the draft. The Giants selected Bobby Jamison-Travis in the sixth round, but a veteran is desperately needed. Adding the likes of D.J. Reader or Shelby Harris would help, but there won’t be a one-for-one replacement for Lawrence. I’d like to see Big Blue add multiple vets to throw at the problem in the coming weeks. The statuses of receiver Nabers and running back Skattebo coming off season-ending injuries will be ones to track this offseason. Skattebo is ahead of Nabers in his rehab, but the availability of both in training camp is key for the Giants to hit the ground running in Week 1. The selection of Arvell Reese will jump-start trade chatter regarding Thibodeaux. The Giants can insist they don’t want to move the former first-rounder, but the math alone suggests that at some point between now and the trade deadline, he could be moved.
Giants' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 5): LB/Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
- Round 1 (No. 10): OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
- Round 2 (No. 37): CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
- Round 3 (No. 74): WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
- Round 6 (No. 186): DT Bobby Jamison-Travis, Auburn
- Round 6 (No. 192): OG J.C. Davis, Illinois
- Round 6 (No. 193): LB Jack Kelly, BYU
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Trade A.J. Brown
- Add safety depth
- Extend Jalen Carter
The Eagles' moves over the past several months have indicated the club would trade Brown. The draft day trade for Makai Lemon cemented that Philly is simply waiting until after June 1 to make the deal. Lemon, Marquise Brown and Dontayvion Wicks aren’t one-for-one replacements for Brown, but the collective improves the overall corps behind DeVonta Smith. Now the question is, how will they all fit in new OC Sean Mannion’s scheme? The trade for Jonathan Greenard filled a big need on defense, but the safety depth remains a question after waiting until the seventh round to take Cole Wisniewski. It’s not a front-burner problem, but adding a veteran at some point makes sense. After handing Jordan Davis an extension, next in line on defense is Carter. With the Eagles picking up Carter’s fifth-year option for 2027, they could wait until next offseason, but as we’ve seen, the price usually goes up. An extension this summer would cement the middle of the Eagles defense for years to come.
Eagles' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 20): WR Makai Lemon, USC
- Round 2 (No. 54): TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- Round 3 (No. 68): OT Markel Bell, Miami
- Round 5 (No. 178): QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State
- Round 6 (No. 207): OG Micah Morris, Georgia
- Round 7 (No. 244): S Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech
- Round 7 (No. 251): DT Uar Bernard, IPP program
- Round 7 (No. 252): Edge Keyshawn James-Newby, New Mexico
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Does Washington have a WR2?
- How will Dan Quinn deploy Sonny Styles?
- Who starts at center?
The Commanders used a third-round pick on slot receiver Antonio Williams but still lack a legit outside threat to pair with Terry McLaurin. The assumption at this point is that they're waiting for Brandon Aiyuk -- Jayden Daniels' close friend -- to wiggle free from San Francisco. How long will they wait, and what will Washington do if he lands elsewhere? Snagging Styles gives Dan Quinn a chess piece for his revamped defense, which added nine veterans this offseason. The only other draft pick used on defense was edge Joshua Josephs in the fifth round. Styles can be used all over the field, so it will be intriguing to see Quinn’s plan for the stud when training camp opens. With the release of Tyler Biadasz, the Commanders had veteran Nick Allegretti penciled in to the center spot, a place he’d played just 178 snaps in his seven-year career. Washington waited until the sixth round to draft a pivot, swiping Matt Gulbin. The rookie won’t wow with physical traits, but he has experience and is a stout run blocker. Gulbin could win the starting gig.
Commanders' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 7): LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
- Round 3 (No. 71): WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
- Round 5 (No. 147): Edge Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
- Round 6 (No. 187): RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State
- Round 6 (No. 209): C Matt Gulbin, Michigan State
- Round 7 (No. 223): QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
Offseason additions | Departures
NFC NORTH
Still to do:
- Still need D-line help
- Who starts at LT?
- Sort out TE pecking order
Chicago’s biggest need of the offseason has gone unchanged through free agency and the draft. The Bears didn’t use a draft pick on an edge rusher and only selected defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg in the sixth round. For a group that struggled with consistency, another edge remains a need. There are a few veterans still available that Ryan Poles could pluck -- Joey Bosa, Jadeveon Clowney, Cameron Jordan, etc. Chicago didn’t draft a left tackle, which leaves underwhelming Braxton Jones and Jedrick Wills to battle it out until Ozzy Trapilo can return. Second-round pick Logan Jones vs. Garrett Bradbury could be an intriguing camp battle at center as well. With the addition of third-round pick Sam Roush, I’m interested to see how Ben Johnson uses his tight end room with Colston Loveland the clear No. 1. Will Cole Kmet be squeezed out of a role, or is Roush simply a long-term play?
Bears' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 25): S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
- Round 2 (No. 57): C Logan Jones, Iowa
- Round 3 (No. 69): TE Sam Roush, Stanford
- Round 3 (No. 89): WR Zavion Thomas, LSU
- Round 4 (No. 124): CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
- Round 5 (No. 166): LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State
- Round 6 (No. 213): DT Jordan van den Berg, Georgia Tech
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Move Penei Sewell to LT
- Extensions
- Can Derrick Moore start?
The most likely outcome after parting ways with Taylor Decker was always going to be Sewell flipping to left tackle. Drafting Blake Miller in the first round all but cements that move. The Clemson product projects as a sturdy right tackle and should be projected to win the job over veteran Larry Borom, who should slide in the sixth O-lineman role and provide depth. The Lions were quiet most of the offseason, budgeting for potential extensions -- RB Jahmyr Gibbs, LB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta and S Brian Branch. I’d expect Brad Holmes to execute at least two (Gibbs and Campble being the best bets). On defense, the lingering question is whether second-round pick Moore can start from Day 1 opposite Aidan Hutchinson and provide a consistent rush the Lions have lacked.
Lions' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 17): OT Blake Miller, Clemson
- Round 2 (No. 44): Edge Derrick Moore, Michigan
- Round 4 (No. 118): LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan
- Round 5 (No. 157): CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State
- Round 5 (No. 168): WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky
- Round 6 (No. 205): DT Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech
- Round 7 (No. 222): DT Tyre West, Tennessee
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Extensions for Tucker Kraft/Christian Watson
- Can Brandon Cisse solve CB concerns?
- Is backup QB a question?
The Packers locked down Jayden Reed before the draft; now it’s time for Kraft and Watson deals. Even with Kraft coming off a season-ending injury, he’s a vital piece of the puzzle. I’m somewhat surprised they haven’t struck a pact with the TE already, frankly. The hope in Green Bay is to get a deal done before the cost at the position goes up further. Watson also enters the final year of his contract, and with the departures of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, locking him down becomes a higher priority. The second-round selection of Cisse could be massive for a Packers secondary that has struggled to find a consistent cover man. Green Bay needs that pick to hit after previous swings and misses in free agency. Green Bay knew it would lose Malik Willis in free agency, and currently, withDesmond Ridder and Kyle McCord behind Jordan Love, it would be an issue if the starter went down.
Packers' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 2 (No. 52): CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
- Round 3 (No. 77): DT Chris McClellan, Missouri
- Round 4 (No. 120): Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
- Round 5 (No. 153): C Jager Burton, Kentucky
- Round 6 (No. 201): CB Domani Jackson, Alabama
- Round 6 (No. 216): K Trey Smack, Florida
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Is Kyler Murray QB1?
- Is Harrison Smith returning?
- Who is WR3?
Now that we’re past the draft, the quarterback battle royale in Minnesota can commence. The assumption is that Murray signed to be the starter, and little we’ve heard suggests otherwise. But we need to see the QBs on the field to cement that belief. The future of J.J. McCarthy is the big question. Will he push Murray? Will he wash out and even be leapfrogged by Carson Wentz? Kevin O’Connell has always spoken positively about McCarthy, but the Vikings' offseason actions in the QB room tell a different story. Would the Vikings keep the first-round pick around if he’s QB3? As we get to May, Smith still hasn’t announced his intentions for 2026. If he decides to play, the Vikings have said they’d love to have him back. Minnesota selected Jakobe Thomas in the third round, but didn’t add a veteran to the safety crew. There is no question that the secondary would be better if Smith returned. The loss of Jalen Nailor has mostly flown under the radar. The Vikes didn’t draft any WR depth, pushing 2025 third-rounder Tai Felton up the depth chart. Can the player with three catches as a rookie take on a bigger role? No receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on the roster gained more than 25 receiving yards in 2025.
Vikings' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 18): DL Caleb Banks, Florida
- Round 2 (No. 51): LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
- Round 3 (No. 82): DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State
- Round 3 (No. 97): OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
- Round 3 (No. 98): S Jakobe Thomas, Miami
- Round 5 (No. 159): FB Max Bredeson, Michigan
- Round 5 (No. 163): CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
- Round 6 (No. 198): RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
- Round 7 (No. 235): C Gavin Gerhardt, Cincinnati
Offseason additions | Departures
NFC SOUTH
Still to do:
- Who wins the starting QB gig?
- Extend Drake London
- Monitor James Pearce Jr. situation
Michael Penix Jr.'s health is key to the quarterback competition. The expectation is that Penix will be healthy at some point during training camp, but given his injury history, it remains a question. Will Tua Tagovailoa getting all the offseason work in Kevin Stefanski’s system give him the upper hand over his fellow lefty? The current brass isn’t tied to Penix, so Tua could run away with the job with a good summer. We’re still waiting for London’s extension, which should become a priority now that the draft is in the rearview. We’ll see if the Falcons get a long-term extension done with Kyle Pitts before July 15 or ride out the year with the up-and-down TE. The Pearce situation bears watching after the pass rusher entered a pretrial intervention program. The NFL could impose discipline that could potentially cost the team’s top pass rusher games in 2026.
Falcons' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 2 (No. 48): CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
- Round 3 (No. 79): WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
- Round 4 (No. 134): LB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma
- Round 6 (No. 208): DT Anterio Thompson, Washington
- Round 6 (No. 215): LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
- Round 7 (No. 231): OT Ethan Onianwa, Ohio State
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Will Monroe Freeling start?
- Does Xavier Legette still have a role?
- Add an inside linebacker
With Ikem Ekwonu's timeline in question coming off injury, the Panthers selected Freeling in the first round. Will the rookie, who only started 17 games in college, be called upon early or is he a pick for the future? Rasheed Walker signed a one-year deal and could be a stopgap at LT while Ekwonu gets healthy and the rookie develops. It wasn’t in the first round, but the Panthers added to their receiver corps with Chris Brazzell II in the third round, an intriguing prospect with speed and upside. Could he push Legette out of the rotation? The Panthers made a splashy signing in Devin Lloyd, but the other linebacker spot remains a question. Trevin Wallace currently holds that spot, but the third-year player has dealt with injuries and struggled when on the field. A veteran to play alongside Lloyd would be a boon.
Panthers' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 19): OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
- Round 2 (No. 49): DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
- Round 3 (No. 83): WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
- Round 4 (No. 129): CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M
- Round 5 (No. 144): C Sam Hecht, Kansas State
- Round 5 (No. 151): S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
- Round 7 (No. 227): LB Jackson Kuwatch, Miami (Ohio)
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Futures of Alvin Kamara/Cam Jordan
- Add CB help
- Jordyn Tyson effect?
The draft didn’t provide a ton of clarity on the future of Kamara or Jordan, a free agent, in New Orleans. The Saints swung a trade for Tyree Wilson and signed free agent Anfernee Jennings, but neither brings the potential production that Jordan has sustained. The Kamara situation is a separate question, but one with no obvious answer after the Saints didn’t add to the RB room. At this stage, I’d hang on to Kamara as insurance for Travis Etienne, but his future remains a question. The Saints didn’t draft a corner until Day 3 and could use aid, particularly at the nickel spot. New Orleans added firepower with first-round pick Tyson, who combines with Chris Olave to form a dynamic duo. Later, the Saints brought in even more potential in Bryce Lance (fourth round) and Barion Brown (sixth) to overhaul the receiver room. The pecking order behind Olave and Tyson will have to be figured out, but it’s already a significantly improved crew than the one Tyler Shough was tossing to at the end of last year.
Saints' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 8): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
- Round 2 (No. 42): DT Christen Miller, Georgia
- Round 3 (No. 73): TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
- Round 4 (No. 132): OG Jeremiah Wright, Auburn
- Round 4 (No. 136): WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
- Round 5 (No. 172): S Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State
- Round 6 (No. 190): KR Barion Brown, LSU
- Round 7 (No. 219): CB TJ Hall, Iowa
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Figure out Baker Mayfield’s contract
- Are early draft picks immediate impact players?
- Add secondary depth
Mayfield’s contract now becomes the biggest question of the offseason. The club sounds willing to give the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback a raise to keep him from playing out the final year of his contract, but how high will the price go? Mayfield’s current pact is worth $33.33 million per year. Hitting the $50 million mark feels like a given at this stage for a QB who has kept the franchise afloat. The Bucs filled significant needs in the draft with pass rusher Reuben Bain Jr. and linebacker Josiah Trotter. The Bucs need them to step in as immediate contributors for Todd Bowles' defense to turn around. Tampa has some players in the secondary, but last year’s group was plagued by a lack of depth when backups were thrust into action. Adding another veteran to the mix could boost the group when injuries ultimately strike.
Buccaneers' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 15): Edge Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
- Round 2 (No. 46): LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri
- Round 3 (No. 84): WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
- Round 4 (No. 116): DB Keionte Scott, Miami
- Round 5 (No. 155): DT DeMonte Capehart, Clemson
- Round 5 (No. 160): OG Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame
- Round 6 (No. 185): TE Bauer Sharp, LSU
Offseason additions | Departures
NFC WEST
Still to do:
- Sort out QB room
- How will Jeremiyah Love be used?
- Who starts at RT?
- Extend Michael Wilson?
The Cardinals certainly have an interesting quarterback room. Drafting Carson Beck in the third round adds more questions than it solves. Can the Miami quarterback be a long-term option, or is he just a dart throw? Jacoby Brissett had been the presumptive starter and is staying away from workouts while in search of a new contract that pays him along those lines. With perpetual bridge backup, Gardner Minshew and now Beck in the building, will the Cards give Brissett a raise or just attempt to ride things out? Regardless of whether you like or hate the Love selection, the Notre Dame running back certainly brings pizzazz to the Cardinals offense. I’m interested to see how Mike LaFleur uses the three-down back, given the presence of Tyler Allgeier and James Conner on the roster. Could Conner be moved after taking a pay cut? There are still questions at right tackle, where Elijah Wilkinson is penciled in. Chase Bisontis was selected in the second round, presumably to play guard, but he also played some tackle early in his college career. Adding another veteran could provide some clarity. Arizona could also look to extend receiver Wilson this offseason as he enters the final year of his contract. Waiting and another big season could only shoot the cost upward.
Cardinals' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 3): RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
- Round 2 (No. 34): OG Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
- Round 3 (No. 65): QB Carson Beck, Miami
- Round 4 (No. 104): DT Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana
- Round 5 (No. 143): WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech
- Round 6 (No. 183): LB Karson Sharar, Iowa
- Round 7 (No. 217): OT Jayden Williams, Mississippi
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Quell Ty Simpson drama
- Does the WR corps have enough depth?
- Add linebacker depth
The noise surrounding the Simpson pick won’t quiet, regardless of how many times Les Snead and Sean McVay say they were in lock-step on selecting Matthew Stafford’s backup in the first round. The baton-hand-off plan always sounds good, but it takes deftness to deploy. We have yet to hear how Stafford actually feels about the pick -- beyond second-hand comments. Given Stafford’s age and back history, L.A. will need to ensure Simpson is ready to play if an injury strikes. Adding a veteran later in the summer could also come into play. In taking a QB at No. 13 overall, the Rams eschewed the chance to select a pass catcher to plan for the future afterDavante Adams. Puka Nacua and Adams are a dynamite duo, but each comes with health concerns. There isn’t much depth in L.A. if either gets hurt. We’ll also be monitoring Nacua’s extension progress this offseason as he enters the final year of his deal. The Rams could use added depth to their linebacking corps after ignoring the front seven for most of the offseason.
Rams' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 13): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
- Round 2 (No. 61): TE Max Klare, Ohio State
- Round 3 (No. 93): OT Keagen Trost, Missouri
- Round 6 (No. 197): WR CJ Daniels, Miami
- Round 7 (No. 232): DT Tim Keenan III, Alabama
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Resolve Brandon Aiyuk situation
- Pass-rush depth still in question
- Do De'Zhaun Stribling/Kaelon Black have roles in Year 1?
The Brandon Aiyuk situation will be handled at some point; the question is when? The Niners, who have said he wouldn’t play for the club again, are in no rush to move on. Wiping out the guaranteed money after he no-showed last year and no other bonus coming that would set a deadline, San Francisco can play the waiting game. It appears to be a staring contest with the Washington Commanders to see if they’ll relent and trade an asset for the wideout or simply wait until he’s cut loose. We could be waiting into training camp for a resolution. With Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams coming off injury, the pass rush remains a question. Can Romello Height, taken in the third round, contribute right away? Regardless, adding a veteran rotational rusher seems prudent after last year’s struggles. I’m interested to see how Kyle Shanahan uses second-round receiver Stribling and third-round running back Black. Stribling particularly brings needed YAC ability that the corps lacks, but with the additions of Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, how much will he be involved in Year 1?
49ers' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 2 (No. 33): WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi
- Round 3 (No. 70): Edge Romello Height, Texas Tech
- Round 3 (No. 90): RB Kaelon Black, Indiana
- Round 4 (No. 107): DT Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
- Round 4 (No. 127): OG Carver Willis, Washington
- Round 4 (No. 139): CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington
- Round 5 (No. 154): LB Jaden Dugger, Louisiana
- Round 5 (No. 179): OT Enrique Cruz, Kansas
Offseason additions | Departures
Still to do:
- Add pass-rush help
- What will Brian Fleury’s offense look like?
- Right guard battle?
The Super Bowl champs filled some key free-agent losses through the draft with running back Jadarian Price and defensive backs Bud Clark and Julian Neal, but they haven’t added an edge player this offseason after losing Boye Mafe. Plucking a veteran seems certain at some point. Dante Fowler, who visited before the draft, could fit the bill as a rotational edge player. It’s somewhat flying under the radar that the Seahawks replaced former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak with Brian Fleury, who has never called plays. Coming from San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan is a positive, but we’ve seen offenses get derailed after losing an OC in the past (see: Detroit Lions, Ben Johnson). How Fleury plans to tweak the offense will be a talking point this offseason. With Anthony Bradford’s continued inconsistency, we should see a training camp battle at the right tackle spot. Seattle drafted Beau Stephens in the fifth round, who could push for the gig.
Seahawks' 2026 draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 32): RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
- Round 2 (No. 64): S Bud Clark, TCU
- Round 3 (No. 99): CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
- Round 5 (No. 148): OG Beau Stephens, Iowa
- Round 6 (No. 199): WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas
- Round 7 (No. 236): CB Andre Fuller, Toledo
- Round 7 (No. 242): DT Deven Eastern, Minnesota
- Round 7 (No. 255): CB Michael Dansby, Arizona