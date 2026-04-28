Offseason checklist for all 32 NFL teams: What did the draft cross off and what's left to do?

Still to do:





The debate will rage the rest of the summer: Cousins or Mendoza? Hearing new coach Klint Kubiak talk this offseason, it sure seems like he plans to let Cousins open the season under center while Mendoza develops from the sideline. It’s a prudent plan. The question is whether they stick to it and for how long. No. 1 overall picks don’t ride the pine in today’s NFL. Even if Cousins is better than veterans who’ve been paired with top QBs in the past, there will still be pressure to play Mendoza. If the rookie lights up third-stringers in the preseason, those calls will be louder. Will Kubiak be able to ignore them? Jermod McCoy fell to the fourth round due to concerns about his knee. The Raiders could get the steal of the draft if he’s healthy. Long-term concerns can be dealt with another day -- particularly for a fourth-rounder. McCoy would be a massive upgrade at an area of need if he’s ready to fly. There remain questions along the offensive line even after signing Tyler Linderbaum this offseason. The Raiders will need to them out and see if third-rounder Trey Zuhn II can win a role. The coaching can’t be worse than last year, so off the bat, there is more optimism that the group can improve. They’ll need to.





Raiders' 2026 draft picks:



