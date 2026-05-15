 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

2026 NFL preseason: Complete team-by-team opponents

Published: May 14, 2026 at 08:00 PM
Author Image
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The NFL announced team-by-team opponents and select prime-time games for the 2026 preseason on Thursday.

For the fifth consecutive season, all but two teams will play three preseason games before the regular season kicks off on Sept. 9. The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers each play an additional preseason game due to their participation in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6.

Below is a complete breakdown of each team's 2026 preseason matchups (dates and times of games to be announced at a later date).

AFC

AFC East

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
  • Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD
  • Week 2: at Cleveland Browns, TBD
  • Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD


Bills' complete regular-season schedule

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
  • Week 1: at Washington Commanders, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. New York Giants, TBD
  • Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD


Dolphins' complete regular-season schedule

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
  • Week 1: vs. Indianapolis Colts, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD
  • Week 3: at Cleveland Browns, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video)


Patriots' complete regular-season schedule

New York Jets
New York Jets
  • Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD
  • Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD
  • Week 3: vs. New York Giants, TBD


Jets' complete regular-season schedule

Back to top

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD
  • Week 2: at Minnesota Vikings, TBD
  • Week 3: vs. Washington Commanders, TBD


Ravens' complete regular-season schedule

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. Chicago Bears, TBD
  • Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET (CBS)


Bengals' complete regular-season schedule

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
  • Week 1: at Chicago Bears, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD
  • Week 3: vs. New England Patriots, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video)


Browns' complete regular-season schedule

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 1: vs. Green Bay Packers, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. New York Jets, TBD
  • Week 3: at Buffalo Bills, TBD


Steelers' complete regular-season schedule

Back to top

AFC South

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
  • Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Week 3: at Carolina Panthers, TBD


Texans' complete regular-season schedule

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
  • Week 1: at New England Patriots, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD
  • Week 3: vs. Detroit Lions, TBD


Colts' complete regular-season schedule

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 1: at New Orleans Saints, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD
  • Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD


Jaguars' complete regular-season schedule

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
  • Week 1: at San Francisco 49ers, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears, TBD


Titans' complete regular-season schedule

Back to top

AFC West

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
  • Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers, TBD
  • Week 3: vs. Minnesota Vikings, TBD


Broncos' complete regular-season schedule

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
  • Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Rams, TBD
  • Week 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD
  • Week 3: vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD


Chiefs' complete regular-season schedule

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
  • Week 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals, TBD
  • Week 2: at Houston Texans, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Week 3: vs. San Francisco 49ers, TBD


Raiders' complete regular-season schedule

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
  • Week 1: at Houston Texans, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. San Francisco 49ers, TBD
  • Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams, TBD


Chargers' complete regular-season schedule

Back to top

NFC

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
  • Week 1: at Seattle Seahawks, TBD
  • Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals, TBD
  • Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints, TBD


Cowboys' complete regular-season schedule

New York Giants
New York Giants
  • Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings, TBD
  • Week 2: at Miami Dolphins, TBD
  • Week 3: at New York Jets, TBD


Giants' complete regular-season schedule

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
  • Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens, TBD
  • Week 2: at New England Patriots, TBD
  • Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET (CBS)


Eagles' complete regular-season schedule

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
  • Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins, TBD
  • Week 2: at Detroit Lions, TBD
  • Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens, TBD


Commanders' complete regular-season schedule

Back to top

NFC North

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
  • Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns, TBD
  • Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD
  • Week 3: at Tennessee Titans, TBD


Bears' complete regular-season schedule

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
  • Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. Washington Commanders, TBD
  • Week 3: at Indianapolis Colts, TBD


Lions' complete regular-season schedule

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
  • Week 1: at Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD
  • Week 2: at Denver Broncos, TBD
  • Week 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals, TBD


Packers' complete regular-season schedule

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
  • Week 1: at New York Giants, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. Baltimore Ravens, TBD
  • Week 3: at Denver Broncos, TBD


Vikings' complete regular-season schedule

Back to top

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
  • Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos, TBD
  • Week 2: at Indianapolis Colts, TBD
  • Week 3: at Miami Dolphins, TBD


Falcons' complete regular-season schedule

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Week 1: at Buffalo Bills, TBD
  • Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD
  • Week 3: vs. Houston Texans, TBD


Panthers' complete regular-season schedule

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
  • Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD
  • Week 2: at Los Angeles Rams, TBD
  • Week 3: at Dallas Cowboys, TBD


Saints' complete regular-season schedule

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 1: at New York Jets, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, TBD
  • Week 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD


Buccaneers' complete regular-season schedule

Back to top

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: vs. Carolina Panthers, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Week 1: at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. Dallas Cowboys, TBD
  • Week 3: at Green Bay Packers, TBD


Cardinals' complete regular-season schedule

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 1: at Kansas City Chiefs, TBD
  • Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, TBD
  • Week 3: at Los Angeles Rams, TBD


Rams' complete regular-season schedule

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
  • Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans, TBD
  • Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD
  • Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD


49ers' complete regular-season schedule

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
  • Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys, TBD
  • Week 2: at Tennessee Titans, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, TBD


Seahawks' complete regular-season schedule

Back to top

Related Content

news

2026 NFL schedule release: NFL teams get creative on social media

The 2026 NFL schedule has officially been released in its entirety. Here is a compilation of the many creative ways teams participated in Thursday's unveiling.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Packers-Bears, Bills-Broncos, Rams-Seahawks in Christmas tripleheader

Christmas Day's NFL tripleheader features a trio of playoff rematches with Packers at Bears, Bills at Broncos and Rams at Seahawks.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Packers-Rams, Chiefs-Bills and Broncos-Steelers highlight Thanksgiving Week

Week 12 will kick off with a Thanksgiving Eve tilt to set the table for the now-annual Thanksgiving Day tripleheader, which will be followed with the league's burgeoning tradition of a showcase game on Black Friday.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Complete slate of Week 1 games

The NFL released the complete 2026 regular-season schedule on Thursday. Check out your favorite team's Week 1 matchup.

news

NFL news roundup: Giants rookie CB Thaddeus Dixon tears Achilles, placed on IR

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Report: Malik Nabers underwent 'cleanup' procedure on injured knee; Giants hopeful WR will be ready Wk 1

The status of New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers for Week 1 remains a question mark as we press toward the summer.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Lions to host Bears to kick off Thanksgiving Day slate

When the Detroit Lions play for the 86th time on Thanksgiving Day, they will oppose a division rival for the fourth straight season as they host the Chicago Bears in a marquee Week 12 showdown.

news

Broncos' Nik Bonitto: 'Everybody would love' Von Miller reunion in Denver

Future Hall of Famer Von Miller has said he'd like to return to Denver, but is a reunion in the cards for a Broncos defense with a stellar rotation?

news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins eyeing first 1,000-yard, 10-TD season

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has put up two 1,000-yard campaigns in his six year career. He's also put up two double-digit TD seasons. This year, he'd like to combine the two milestones.

news

NFL Network: Dolphins, RB De'Von Achane agree to terms on four-year, $64 million extension

De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins have reached an agreement on a four-year, $64 million contract extension that includes $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Seahawks sign second-round safety Bud Clark

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.