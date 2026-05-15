2026 NFL preseason: Complete team-by-team opponents

The NFL announced team-by-team opponents and select prime-time games for the 2026 preseason on Thursday.
For the fifth consecutive season, all but two teams will play three preseason games before the regular season kicks off on Sept. 9. The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers each play an additional preseason game due to their participation in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6.
Below is a complete breakdown of each team's 2026 preseason matchups (dates and times of games to be announced at a later date).
AFC
AFC East
- Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD
- Week 2: at Cleveland Browns, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD
- Week 1: at Washington Commanders, TBD
- Week 2: vs. New York Giants, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD
- Week 1: vs. Indianapolis Colts, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD
- Week 3: at Cleveland Browns, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
- Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD
- Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD
- Week 3: vs. New York Giants, TBD
AFC North
- Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD
- Week 2: at Minnesota Vikings, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Washington Commanders, TBD
- Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Chicago Bears, TBD
- Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Week 1: at Chicago Bears, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD
- Week 3: vs. New England Patriots, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
- Week 1: vs. Green Bay Packers, TBD
- Week 2: vs. New York Jets, TBD
- Week 3: at Buffalo Bills, TBD
AFC South
- Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Week 3: at Carolina Panthers, TBD
- Week 1: at New England Patriots, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Detroit Lions, TBD
- Week 1: at New Orleans Saints, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD
- Week 1: at San Francisco 49ers, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears, TBD
AFC West
- Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Minnesota Vikings, TBD
- Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Rams, TBD
- Week 2: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD
- Week 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals, TBD
- Week 2: at Houston Texans, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Week 3: vs. San Francisco 49ers, TBD
- Week 1: at Houston Texans, TBD
- Week 2: vs. San Francisco 49ers, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams, TBD
NFC
NFC East
- Week 1: at Seattle Seahawks, TBD
- Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals, TBD
- Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints, TBD
- Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings, TBD
- Week 2: at Miami Dolphins, TBD
- Week 3: at New York Jets, TBD
- Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens, TBD
- Week 2: at New England Patriots, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins, TBD
- Week 2: at Detroit Lions, TBD
- Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens, TBD
NFC North
- Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns, TBD
- Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD
- Week 3: at Tennessee Titans, TBD
- Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Washington Commanders, TBD
- Week 3: at Indianapolis Colts, TBD
- Week 1: at Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD
- Week 2: at Denver Broncos, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals, TBD
- Week 1: at New York Giants, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Baltimore Ravens, TBD
- Week 3: at Denver Broncos, TBD
NFC South
- Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos, TBD
- Week 2: at Indianapolis Colts, TBD
- Week 3: at Miami Dolphins, TBD
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Week 1: at Buffalo Bills, TBD
- Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Houston Texans, TBD
- Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD
- Week 2: at Los Angeles Rams, TBD
- Week 3: at Dallas Cowboys, TBD
- Week 1: at New York Jets, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, TBD
- Week 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD
NFC West
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: vs. Carolina Panthers, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Week 1: at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Dallas Cowboys, TBD
- Week 3: at Green Bay Packers, TBD
- Week 1: at Kansas City Chiefs, TBD
- Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, TBD
- Week 3: at Los Angeles Rams, TBD
- Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans, TBD
- Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD
- Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD
- Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys, TBD
- Week 2: at Tennessee Titans, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, TBD