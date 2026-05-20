David Njoku believes Chargers offense 'can be destructive': 'We got the players to do it all'

Njoku believed his skill set in McDaniel's offense was the ideal fit.

"More so, just finding the perfect fit that I thought would be for me personally," Njoku said. "The best spot I could be successful in. When I visited here, I really enjoyed it. I met with the coaches, the owners, everything."

"For starters, we have a great quarterback here," Njoku later added of Justin Herbert. "Mike McDaniel is good, the head coach, Jim [Harbaugh]. It was really a cumulative of things that made me decide to come here."

With McDaniel bringing spice to the offense, Herbert's top-five talent, the upgrades to the offensive line, playmakers in Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston at receiver, a diverse running game with Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, and a now well-stocked TE room, Njoku sees an offense that can mess defenses up.

"I feel like we can be destructive," Njoku said. "We got the tools, we got the keys, we got the players to do it all. It's up to us to put it all together."