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David Njoku believes Chargers offense 'can be destructive': 'We got the players to do it all'

Published: May 20, 2026 at 07:35 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

After nine years in Cleveland, David Njoku took his time to find a new home before landing with the Los Angeles Chargers post-draft.

"I could've signed before the draft in other places, but I chose to come here because I thought it was the best fit for me," Njoku said Tuesday, via the team's official website.

During his run with the Browns, Njoku generated 4,062 yards on 384 catches with 34 touchdowns in 118 games (88 starts). With 26 of his 34 TDs coming in the red zone, he adds a needed weapon for L.A. in the restricted area.

With the Chargers revamping the offense under Mike McDaniel, they had a need for a veteran tight end to pair with pass catcher Oronde Gadsden II and blocker Charlie Kolar. Njoku adds another pass-catching weapon to the mix, allowing McDaniel to be more multiple in his scheme, including additional three-TE sets, which are becoming more pervasive.

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Njoku believed his skill set in McDaniel's offense was the ideal fit.

"More so, just finding the perfect fit that I thought would be for me personally," Njoku said. "The best spot I could be successful in. When I visited here, I really enjoyed it. I met with the coaches, the owners, everything."

"For starters, we have a great quarterback here," Njoku later added of Justin Herbert. "Mike McDaniel is good, the head coach, Jim [Harbaugh]. It was really a cumulative of things that made me decide to come here."

With McDaniel bringing spice to the offense, Herbert's top-five talent, the upgrades to the offensive line, playmakers in Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston at receiver, a diverse running game with Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, and a now well-stocked TE room, Njoku sees an offense that can mess defenses up.

"I feel like we can be destructive," Njoku said. "We got the tools, we got the keys, we got the players to do it all. It's up to us to put it all together."

Put it all together -- and stay freaking healthy.

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