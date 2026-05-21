Raiders' Klint Kubiak: Brock Bowers is a 'football robot from heaven'

New Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak knew tight end Brock Bowers was good when he took the job, but he is just beginning to understand how much upside the third-year pro possesses.

"He's kind of a football robot, in a good way," Kubiak said of Bowers on Wednesday. "He's a football robot from heaven. He's a Cadillac out there. We've got to get the most out of Brock. Wherever he goes, he's been successful in college and high school. Whoever has coached him, so I can't say enough great things about him, love his work ethic. He's a standard bearer."