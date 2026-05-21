Raiders' Klint Kubiak: Brock Bowers is a 'football robot from heaven'

New Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak knew tight end Brock Bowers was good when he took the job, but he is just beginning to understand how much upside the third-year pro possesses.
"He's kind of a football robot, in a good way," Kubiak said of Bowers on Wednesday. "He's a football robot from heaven. He's a Cadillac out there. We've got to get the most out of Brock. Wherever he goes, he's been successful in college and high school. Whoever has coached him, so I can't say enough great things about him, love his work ethic. He's a standard bearer."
It's no surprise to hear Kubiak's early praise for the star TE. Everyone new to the Raiders building is equally impressed by Bowers, with quarterback Kirk Cousins suggesting earlier this offseason that the 23-year-old could already be the best tight end in the NFL.
During Bowers' inaugural campaign in 2024, he set records for a first-year TE in receptions (112) and yards (1,194). In 2025, he dealt with injuries, playing in 12 games and recording 64 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in a struggling offense. He still finished top 10 among tight ends in each category (ninth in catches, eighth in yards and fifth in TDs).
Bowers is a matchup nightmare for defenses, with his ability to line up anywhere, owning the speed to best linebackers and safeties and the size to outduel corners. His vice-grip hands make life easy on quarterbacks, and he's rarely blanketed.
In Kubiak's offense, Bowers could take his game to another level.
With Bowers, Ashton Jeanty and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders have the building blocks of an exciting offense that could become a force in the future.