Mike McCarthy: Steelers have four QBs 'that we love'

The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback room is suddenly cramped.

On Wednesday, new coach Mike McCarthy said it's a good problem to have, and quipped that he hopes to find a way to keep all four on the roster.

"We've definitely got four that we love, I can say that," McCarthy said. "You always have to develop the room. That's always been the approach. We're hoping that (general manager) Omar (Khan) can get the roster expanded to 55 and we can keep four. It's a really good room. This is a good place to be, having four guys that can play."

The 42-year-old Rodgers is the starter, that is known. The question is how the other three sort themselves out.

The chatter from Pittsburgh suggests that while Rudolph might be the easiest to move on from, the Steelers seem inclined to keep him as a veteran No. 2 in case injury befalls Rodgers. Howard didn't take a snap as a rookie, but he has received praise this offseason and has taken the second-team reps early in the offseason. Simple math, however, suggests he'll have to battle to stick on the roster. The Steelers used a third-round pick on Allar. It would be a surprise to cut bait on the rookie who is reportedly getting a mechanic overhaul from the new staff.