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Broncos' Jonathon Cooper arrested in Colorado for domestic violence, criminal mischief

Published: Jun 05, 2026 at 01:15 PM Updated: Jun 05, 2026 at 01:33 PM
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Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper was arrested Thursday night in Colorado on domestic violence and criminal mischief charges, per Douglas County Sheriff's Office jail records.

Cooper was taken into custody by the Parker Police Department at 11:16 p.m. local time and booked into the Douglas County jail at 2:38 a.m.

Cooper appeared in court Friday morning. His next scheduled court date is Monday at 10 a.m.

It is unclear what led to Cooper's arrest.

The Broncos told The Associated Press they "are aware of the matter and are gathering more information."

A seventh-round pick out of Ohio State in 2021, Cooper has developed into one of Denver's top edge rushers. He's started 65 of 81 regular-season games played, including 55 straight since 2022, totaling 63 QB hits, 31.5 sacks and an interception. Paired with Pro Bowler Nik Bonitto and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, Cooper headlines a Broncos defense that ranked in the top three in points and yards allowed last season. The linebacker finished with 16 QB hits and eight sacks, second only to Bonitto on the team.

Cooper, 28, signed a four-year, $54 million extension in Denver in 2024 and is under contract through the 2028 season.

Denver wrapped up its first week of voluntary organized team activities on Thursday. The Broncos reconvene for OTAs on June 9 and then mandatory minicamp on June 16.

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