Report: Seahawks to sign CB Trevon Diggs as Terrion Arnold deal remains in limbo

With Arnold not being available in the short term, Seattle turns to Diggs to fill out a shallow DB room.

The former second-rounder out of Alabama earned two Pro Bowl nods in six years in Dallas. Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021. He struggled to stay on the field after suffering a torn ACL early in 2023 and missed more plays than he made upon his return.

After being released late in 2025, Diggs was claimed by the Green Bay Packers. He made two appearances for the Pack, in Week 18 and the Wild Card Round. He played just one snap in the playoff loss and was released following the postseason.

Seattle worked out the 27-year-old Diggs earlier this week.