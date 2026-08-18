Seahawks working out timing of Terrion Arnold signing amid CB's legal situation

The Seattle Seahawks' expected signing of Terrion Arnold is on hold.

While the Seahawks are still in line to sign Arnold and have agreed to terms with the veteran cornerback, the team is working through logistics that are expected to take some time, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

The NFL is expected to place Arnold on its Commissioner's Exempt List once he signs with Seattle, which means he won't be able to practice or play while his legal process plays out.

Arnold was released by the Detroit Lions, who selected him in the first round of the 2024 draft, in June, shortly after a Florida judge set Arnold's bail at $1 million on eight felony charges in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping.

Harvey Steinberg, an attorney for the 23-year-old Arnold, has argued in court that prosecutors were “not even close” to showing that Arnold knew or directed what his associates would do.

Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald told reporters on Aug. 14 that the timeline for Arnold to officially sign was "being worked out."

"It was an opportunity to bring on a player that we felt strongly about during the draft process," Macdonald said. "We also understand that it's a serious situation with a legal matter. There's a process behind it, so we respect that. That's how we'll operate, just letting that process play out and let the league decide if and when his return to play is. We'll understand that that's at play, but there's also an opportunity to bring him and give him an opportunity to earn a position here.

"We're working through that on when's the best time for him to come in, but we have an agreement with him, and we'll see. ... I really don't know how we're going to do it."