Arnold also had visits recently with the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. A visit with the Seahawks was shown on Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks’ second episode on Tuesday night.

News of his impending signing comes less than two months after Arnold’s arrest.

Arnold turned himself in at Orient Road Jail (Florida) on June 25 after he was issued eight total felony charges -- four for robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon and four for kidnapping.

A few days after his arrest, Arnold was released by the Lions.

He was subsequently issued an ankle monitor so he could take visits with the aforementioned teams.

Seattle’s secondary is already seen as one of the strengths of the squad, though it did lose former first-round pick Tariq Woolen this offseason.

Arnold, who was limited to eight games last season due to injury, has played in 24 games over two NFL seasons with 91 tackles, 18 pass breakups and one interception.