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Lions CB Terrion Arnold arrested on eight felony counts that carry possible life sentence 

Published: Jun 24, 2026 at 11:53 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa, Florida, the Hillsborough County State Attorney announced late Wednesday night.

Arnold, 23, turned himself in at Orient Road Jail (Florida) on Wednesday and is facing eight total felony charges -- four for robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon and four for kidnapping, the Hillsborough County Sherriff's Office told NFL.com. Arnold is being held with no bond and is due in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET, per the Sherriff's office.

The charges carry a potential life sentence in prison, according to the state attorney statement, which added a pretrial detention motion will be filed to argue for Arnold remaining in custody until his trial.

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence," a statement, obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, from Arnold's representation, CEO of EAG Sports Management Denise White, read. "There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.

"Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

The February incident was a kidnapping and robbery plot, reported by The Athletic as retaliation for a robbery at the Lions defensive back's Florida residence, that Arnold was linked to and subsequently denied.

The state's attorney's office said Arnold's "confidants" were also "behind bars."

Suzy Lopez, the state attorney for the 13th judicial circuit in Tampa, posted comments on social media regard Arnold's arrest.

"No one has the right to take the law into their own hands," Lopez wrote. "A dispute over missing property does not justify kidnapping, violence, or retaliation. We will continue to pursue justice for the three victims by holding everyone accountable for their roles in this crime."

The NFL and the Lions also released statement to NFL.com.

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the league statement read. "We have no further comment at this time."

"We are aware of the legal situation regarding Terrion Arnold," the Lions said. "We will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process."

Arnold is a native of Tallahassee, Florida, who played collegiately at Alabama. Detroit selected Arnold in the 2024 NFL Draft's first round at No. 24 overall.

In two seasons, he's played 24 games with 22 starts, compiling 91 tackles, 10 passes defensed and one interception. Arnold played in just eight games during the 2025 season as he was sidelined by a concussion and twice with a shoulder injury, the second time leading to season-ending surgery.

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