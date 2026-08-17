Top 100 Players of 2026, No. 20: James Cook, NFL's reigning rushing champ, vaults up 69 spots

2025 stats: 17 games | 309 att | 1,621 rush yds | 5.2 ypc | 12 rush TD | 33 rec | 291 rec yards | 2 rec TD

In the aftermath of a contract kerfuffle, Cook showed he was worth every penny of his 2025 extension. A season after leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns, Cook won the league rushing crown, becoming just the second Buffalo back to do so. Robin to Josh Allen's Batman, Cook averaged an NFL-best 95.4 yards per game as he roared to his third straight Pro Bowl selection. During the regular season, the Bills were 8-1 when Cook topped 100 yards, one of many indicators of just how important he is to Buffalo's success.

NFL Pro Insight for Cook: Cook led the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards and +358 rushing yards over expected this season. The Bills back also led the NFL with 519 yards before contact.